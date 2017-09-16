Nick Diaz, right, and Conor McGregor go at it in an UFC event. The UFC is headed to Fresno on Dec. 9.
Big-time mixed martial arts is coming to Fresno, with a national TV audience tuning in

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

September 16, 2017 8:45 PM

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is coming to Fresno.

UFC Fight Night is set for Dec. 9 at the Save Mart Center and will air nationally on Fox Sports 1.

It will be the first trip to Fresno for UFC.

“California is a hotbed for MMA,” said Peter Dropick, UFC’s senior vice president of event development and operations, on choosing Fresno to host this event.

Central San Joaquin Valley mixed martial arts fans routinely see shows presented by Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino in Lemoore and Selma-based 559 Fights.

The UFC card will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 20 at the box office and at www.ticketmaster.com.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

