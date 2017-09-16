Chargers’ Kenny Wiggins has $1,000 to hand out. It goes to his ex-Fresno State coach

It was a reunion of sorts when the Los Angeles Chargers asked veteran offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins to help honor their local High School Coach of the Week.
How could Wiggins pass it up? He knows the guy.
Wiggins and the Chargers Community team headed to Edison High-Huntington Beach on Friday to present none other than Jeff Grady with a $1,000 check as the Week 1 selection.
For those who don’t recall, Wiggins was an offensive lineman at Fresno State from 2006-10 and Grady an assistant from 2007-11, including time as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.
Grady also was a quarterback for Fresno State from 1999-2003, serving as the backup to future NFL players Billy Volek and David Carr.
“Pretty cool I got to present a Coach of the Week award to my old Fresno State OC coach Grady good luck on the rest of the season. #chargers #lachargers#highschoolfootball #fridaynightlights,” Wiggins posted on Instagram.
For nearly two decades, the Chargers have teamed with the NFL to sponsor the High School Coach of the Week program. It recognizes those who have made a difference in the lives of their players through leadership, hard work and shown a special dedication.
In 2017, the Chargers created selection committees to cover Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. Each calls on high school football experts in their area representing the CIF, media and other organizations.
LA Chargers lineman Kenny Wiggins flips coin prior to Edison SJ Hills game. @ocvarsity @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/T7jSJTIJRB— Rich Boyce (@richboyce4) September 16, 2017
Grady is a former Edison quarterback who returned to Southern California in 2012, teaching and serving as an assistant at Santa Margarita High in Rancho Santa Margarita.
He is just the fifth coach in the program’s history. Grady replaced Dave White, another former Edison quarterback who in 31 seasons as coach went 238-119-3 and won two section titles and 14 Sunset League championships.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
