Vancouver Canucks' Andrey Pedan, right, and Los Angeles Kings' Kurtis MacDermid fight in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Los Angeles Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.
Vancouver Canucks' Andrey Pedan, right, and Los Angeles Kings' Kurtis MacDermid fight in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Los Angeles Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Reed Saxon AP Photo
Vancouver Canucks' Andrey Pedan, right, and Los Angeles Kings' Kurtis MacDermid fight in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Los Angeles Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Reed Saxon AP Photo

Sports

Canucks top Kings in NHL preseason opener

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 5:15 PM

LOS ANGELES

Brock Boeser scored at 4:38 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday in the first NHL exhibition game of the preseason.

Sven Baertschi tied it for Vancouver with 2:54 left in regulation. Markus Granlund and Jake Virtanen also scored for the Canucks.

Jake Muzzin, Dustin Brown and Oscar Fantenberg scored for Los Angeles.

Vancouver led 2-0 midway through the second period.

Muzzin scored with 4:51 left in the period, and Brown tied it with 57 seconds left in the period.

Fantenberg gave Los Angeles the lead 1:25 into the third.

Anders Nilsson was credited with the win for Vancouver. He made 10 saves and had the primary assist on Boeser's goal. Starter Jacob Markstrom stopped all 19 shots he faced.

Jonathan Quick started for Los Angeles and made nine saves on 11 shots. Darcy Kuemper took the loss, allowing two goals on nine shots in the third and overtime.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  