Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

Sports
News
Entertainment
Opinion
63°
Full Menu
63°
Customer Service
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
FAQ
Advertise
Place Classified Ad
Display Advertising
Stay Connected
Mobile & Apps
Facebook
Twitter
E-mail
RSS Feeds
My Subscription
Activate Digital Subscription
Manage Account
E-Edition
Newsletters
News
News
Local
Crime
Weather
Education
Marijuana
California
Nation/World
Databases
Special Reports
Obituaries
Death Notices
Blogs
Political Notebook
Sports
Sports
High Schools
Outdoors
Grizzlies
MLB
MLB Scores & Stats
NBA
NBA Scores & Stats
NFL
NFL Scores & Stats
College
Columnists
Marek Warszawski
David White
Politics
Politics
Elections
Voter Guide
Fresno State Bulldogs
Fresno State Bulldogs
Football
Basketball
Entertainment
Entertainment
Calendar
Movies
Movie Times
Music
TV
Theater & Arts
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Dine Out
Peoples Choice
Blogs & Columnists
Beehive
Rory Appleton
Joshua Tehee
Living
Living
Food & Drink
Calendar
Religion
Horoscopes
Blogs & Columnists
Beehive
Brew Buzz
Bethany Clough
Carmen George
Fresno Famous
Ask Amy
Business
Business
Agriculture
Personal Finance
Technology
Mortgage Rates
Blogs
BoNhia Lee
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Letters
Valley Voices
Other Opinions
SW Parra
Submit a Letter
Columnists
Armen Bacon
Victor Davis Hanson
David "Mas" Masumoto
Bill McEwen
Obituaries
Today's Obituaries
Place an Obituary
CV Magazine
Best of Clovis
Shopping
Local Deals
Today's Hot Deal
Grocery Coupons
Today's Circulars
Special Sections
Classifieds
Classifieds
Auctions/Estate Sales
Garage Sales
Real Estate
New Homes Map
Jobs
Automotive
Merchandise
Pets
Legal Notices
Service Directory
Place An Ad
Classified
Open House Weekend
Real Estate Marketplace
Jobs
Jobs
Fresno Bee Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Search Real Estate
New Homes Map
Real Estate Showcase
Shopping
Mobile & Apps
Sports
Playlist
More Videos
1:49
It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty
Pause
0:18
Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up
1:22
Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air
1:29
See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win
1:07
Fresno State caps off big first half with Virgil-to-Riddering TD
2:03
Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement
1:39
Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together
0:47
Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley
1:12
Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook'
2:51
Watch this actor sing while blindfolded and on roller skates
Video Link
copy
Embed Code
copy
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Southridge opens Mid-Columbia Conference play with a 39-27 win over Pasco.
Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Sep 16, 2017
Southridge opens Mid-Columbia Conference play with a 39-27 win over Pasco.
Annie Fowler
afowler@tricityherald.com
More Videos
0:49
Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
1:29
See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win
1:49
It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty
1:12
Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook'
1:19
ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp an overnight sensation for MNF debut
0:59
Sights and sounds as Roosevelt takes on Mendota in Week 3
0:57
Watch as Bullard, Clovis trade early blows in Friday night football
1:43
Sanger crushes Clovis East 34-7
1:53
Cliff divers take the plunge from 88 feet up
0:55
Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team'
2:03
Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement
0:41
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford on Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts
More Videos
Subscriptions
Start a Subscription
Customer Service
eEdition
Vacation Hold
Pay Your Bill
Site Information
About Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
News in Education
Social, Mobile & More
Text News Alerts
Mobile & Apps
Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
Advertising
Advertising with the Bee
Place Classified Ads
Classified Ad Help
Local Deals
Shopping
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service