More Videos

It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty 1:49

It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty

Pause
Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up 0:18

Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win 1:29

See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win

Fresno State caps off big first half with Virgil-to-Riddering TD 1:07

Fresno State caps off big first half with Virgil-to-Riddering TD

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement 2:03

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:39

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:47

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley

Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook' 1:12

Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook'

Watch this actor sing while blindfolded and on roller skates 2:51

Watch this actor sing while blindfolded and on roller skates

  • Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

    Southridge opens Mid-Columbia Conference play with a 39-27 win over Pasco.

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

Southridge opens Mid-Columbia Conference play with a 39-27 win over Pasco.
Annie Fowler afowler@tricityherald.com