Jose Ramirez will return to the ring in Fresno and it will be on ESPN

Jose Ramirez is going big-time in November – and he’ll be doing it in Fresno.
The 25-year-old Ramirez will face Mike Reed in a battle of unbeatens for the WBC Continental Americas junior welterweight title.
It’s the main event of the Nov. 11 “Fight for Water 7” at the Save Mart Center and will air nationally on ESPN.
The fight is scheduled to go 10 rounds – but both boxers have a penchant for knocking out their opponents. Ramirez (20-0, 15 KOs), rated No. 5 by the WBC and No. 6 by the WBO at 140 pounds, last fought in May, scoring a second-round technical knockout over Jake Giuriceo in Reno. Reed (23-0, 12 KOs), a 24-year-old southpaw, is ranked No. 10 by the WBO.
The Save Mart Center card is the product of a deal between Top Rank and ESPN announced in August that makes ESPN the home of Top Rank in the U.S. and Canada. Ramirez, the 2012 U.S. Olympian out of Avenal, is thrilled to be fighting on a major network.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Ramirez said. “This is what I one day hoped to be fighting on a platform like ESPN – on a network that reaches out to millions of people. For me, it’s a blessing to know I get this chance to showcase my talent to millions of people out there. I’m very excited.”
Ramirez’s agent/promoter Rick Mirigian said Ramirez “will get the full effect of a big-time fight at home for the first time.”
“It means everything to him,” Mirigian said. “He’s fighting a ranked guy that’s not too far behind him. A guy who is hungry and wants his spot.”
In June 2016, Reed called out Ramirez and reportedly said “I can beat Ramirez.”
Reed last fought Aug. 19, scoring a unanimous decision over Robert Frankel.
Ramirez was poised to fight former world champion Timothy Bradley Jr. in November at the Save Mart Center. But that matchup fizzled when Bradley announced his retirement.
Tickets, $33-$150, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Save Mart Center box office and select Save Mart Supermarkets or www.ticketmaster.com
Fight for Water 7
Top bouts scheduled at Save Mart Center for Nov. 11, 2017
Super lightweight (10 rounds): Jose Ramirez (20-0, 15 KOs) vs. Mike Reed (23-0, 12 KOs)
Junior featherweight (12 rounds): WBO champion Jessie Magdaleno (25-0, 18 KOs) vs. mandatory challenger Cesar Juarez (20-5, 15 KOs)
Light heavyweight (12 rounds): Artur Beterbiev (11-0, 11 KOs) vs. Enrico Koelling (23-1, 6 KOs), IBF elimination bout
Tickets: On sale Friday $33-$150 at the Save Mart Center box office and select Save Mart Supermarkets or www.ticketmaster.com
More fights to be added later
