Campbell announces his retirement after 17 NHL seasons

FILE - In this June 9, 2010, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brian Campbell celebrates after the Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime to win Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals, in Philadelphia. Defenseman Brian Campbell is retiring at age 38 after playing 17 NHL seasons and winning the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010. Campbell announced his retirement Monday, July 17, 2017. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo