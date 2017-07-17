Sports

July 17, 2017 4:16 AM

Minisini, Flamini get Italy's 1st gold at swimming worlds

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

Giorgio Minisini and Manila Flamini earned Italy its first gold medal of the world swimming championships by winning the mixed duet technical synchronized swimming competition on Monday.

Minisini and Flamini finished with a total of 90.2979 points, edging Russia's Mikhaela Kalancha and Aleksandr Maltsev by just 0.034 of a point.

Bill May and Kanako Spendlove claimed bronze for the United States, with 87.6682 points. Spendlove won four medals (one gold, three silver) at the worlds in 2003 and 2005 when she was representing Japan.

Minisini and Flamini's win brings Italy's medal tally at the worlds to one gold, one silver and three bronze.

