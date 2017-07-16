Nolito leaves Man City to sign 3-year deal with Sevilla

Sports

Sevilla says it has reached a deal with Manchester City to acquire forward Manuel "Nolito" Agudo.

The Spanish club said Saturday that Nolito will sign a three-year contract with the Andalusian club that finished fourth in the Spanish league last season.

Nolito will reunite with manager Eduardo Berizzo, who coached the forward for two of his best seasons while at Celta Vigo. Berizzo became Sevilla's manager this offseason.

Nolito's arrival comes days after the exit of forward Victor "Vitolo" Machin, who has joined Las Palmas for a short stint before a planned move to Atletico Madrid in January.

The 30-year-old Nolito spent one season at City. Previously, he had played for Spanish clubs Celta, Barcelona and Granada, as well Benfica in Portugal.

He has scored six goals in 16 appearances with Spain, which he represented in last summer's European Championship.

Sevilla did not reveal the cost of the transfer.

