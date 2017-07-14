Sports

Barcelona secures transfer of Benfica back Nelson Semedo

BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona says it has reached an agreement with Benfica to secure the transfer of Portugal right back Nelson Semedo.

Barcelona says the deal is pending a medical exam of the 23-year-old Semedo.

Semedo scored three goals in 63 appearances over two seasons with Benfica and played for Portugal in this summer's Confederations Cup.

Barcelona did not release the financial details of the transfer.

Semedo will be expected to start at right back, a position filled by midfielder Sergi Roberto last season after Dani Alves' exit.

