Lakers' Lonzo Ball posts triple-double, this time in Adidas

FILE - In this July 7, 2017 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball shoots over Los Angeles Clippers' Brice Johnson 10) during overtime of an NBA summer league basketball game, in Las Vegas. Ball's dud of a debut is long forgotten. And on Wednesday night, July 12 so were his Big Baller Brand sneakers. Now he has the best game of the NBA Summer League — and another playoff game for a chance to top it. Ball had 36 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and five steals to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in their opening game of the tournament stage.