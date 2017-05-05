Prep scoreboard for Friday, May 5

BASEBALL
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis North 8, Central 2
Clovis North
130
001
3
—
8
13
1
Central
000
100
1
—
2
4
1
WP: Brett Walker. LP: Justin Henry. CN, Wayne Rutledge 2B; Brett Jensen 3B; Noah Haupt SB.
Buchanan 8, Clovis 1
Buchanan
420
000
2
—
8
8
0
Clovis
000
000
1
—
1
2
1
WP: Carson Olson. LP: Darby Tatum. B, Brady Hormel 2B; Zach Presno 2 2B; Chase Rocamora 2B; Quentin Selma HR.
WEST SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Fowler 14, Riverdale 4
Riverdale
(11-13, 2-6)
101
200
0
—
4
3
6
Fowler
(17-5, 8-0)
020
723
x
—
14
11
2
WP: Julian Sweidy LP: Junior Rangel. F, Johnny Nalbandian 2-4, R, 3RBI; Elijah Gonzales 2-3, 2R; Luke Gonzales 2B.
EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Tulare Western 15, Monache 4
Tulare Western
212
013
6
—
15
15
3
Monache
021
001
0
—
4
7
6
WP: Elijah Parks. LP: Reed Passmore. TW, Elijah Parks 2B; Izaiah Davis 3 2B; Ryan Tucker 2B, 3B. M, Bryson Pettit 3B; Lane Page HR.
SOFTBALL
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Sanger 3, Madera South 2
Madera
(1-7)
000
000
2
—
2
8
1
Sanger
(17-9-1, 5-3)
000
020
1
—
3
5
1
WP: Val Ruiz (3Ks). LP: A.J. Martinez. MS, Jessie Maciel 2-3. S, Vanessa Hernandez 2-3, 2R-HR; Breeana Nicholson 2R.
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Reedley 5, McLane 2
Reedley
(16-9, 8-0)
300
000
2
—
5
6
1
McLane
(14-7-1, 4-4)
000
002
0
—
2
9
3
WP: Desire Acosta (5Ks, 5BB). LP: Serena Thompkins (3Ks, 2BB). R, Desire Acosta 2B. M, Victoria Hernandez 2-3; Kameron Chavez 2-4; Guadalupe Iribe 2-3.
Roosevelt 13, Hoover 1
Hoover
001
000
0
—
1
1
6
Roosevelt
041
011
6
—
13
16
1
WP: D. Lewis. LP: G. Saldana. R, M . Lewis 2-4; B Lewis 3-4 2B; L Franco 3-5; A Ramirez 2-4 2B.
NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 12, Washington 2
Washington
(11-13, 3-5)
002
00
—
2
5
3
Liberty
(11-12, 8-0)
430
14
—
12
13
0
WP: Arianna Guzman (CG, 11Ks). LP: Lauren Ortiz. W, Katie Reisdorfer 2-3, R; Savannah Rico 2RBI. L, Karli Fien 3-3, 2R; Arianna Guzman 2-4, 3R-HR, 6RBI; Carli Duke 3R-HR, 3RBI; Madi Devine 2-3, RBI; Calissa Haney 2RBI.
Chowchilla 6, Kerman 5
Kerman
001
020
2
—
5
12
1
Chowchilla
100
032
x
—
6
13
3
WP: Jana Pope (11Ks). LP: N. Munoz. K, Katelyn Ochoa 3-4, 2RBI, 2 1B, 2B; Alexandra Cervantes 3-4, RBI, 2 1B, 2B; Y. Gastelum 2-4, 1B, 3B. C, Kelsy Volkmar 3-3; Morgan Sewell 2-4.
BOYS TENNIS
CIF CHAMPIONSHIPS
All matches at 4 p.m.
DIVISION I
May 4, Round 1
No. 9 Liberty-Bakersfield 6, No. 8 Clovis East 3; No. 6 Redwood 6, No. 3 Stockdale 3.
Tuesday, Quarterfinals
No. 9 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 1 Clovis North; No. 5 Clovis at No. 4 Buchanan; No. 6 Redwood at No. 3 Stockdale; No. 7 Bullard at No. 2 Clovis West.
DIVISION II
May 4, Quarterfinals
No. 4 El Diamante 8, No. 5 Tulare Western 1; No. 3 Sanger 9, No. 6 Golden West 0; No. 2 Bakersfield Christian d. No. 7 West Bakersfield.
Tuesday, Semifinals
No. 4 El Diamante at No. 1 East Bakersfield; No. 3 Sanger at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian.
DIVISION III
May 4, Round 1
No. 8 Tulare 7, No. 9 North 2; No. 7 Madera 5, No. 10 Edison 1.
Tuesday, Quarterfinals
No. 8 Tulare at No. 1 Central Valley Christian; No. 5 Ridgeview at No. 4 Lemoore; No. 6 Taft at No. 3 Delano; No. 7 Madera at No. 2 Immanuel.
DIVISION IV
May 4, Round 1
No. 9 Kingsburg 5, No. 8 Fowler 1; No. 7 Roosevelt 6, No. 10 Mission Oak 3.
Tuesday, Quarterfinals
No. 9 Kingsburg at No. 1 Yosemite; No. 5 Wasco at No. 4 Arvin; No. 6 Fresno at No. 3 Foothill; No. 7 Roosevelt at No. 2 Dinuba.
DIVISION V
May 4, Round 1
No. 9 Firebaugh 5, No. 8 McLane 4.
Tuesday, Quarterfinals
No. 9 Firebaugh at No. 1 Corcoran; No. 5 Orosi at No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos; No. 6 Caruthers at No. 3 Fresno Christian; No. 7 Washington at No. 2 Sierra Pacific.
GIRLS BADMINTON
CIF CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION I
Friday, Quarterfinals
Sunnyside 22, Clovis North 2
No. 1 singles: Mai Pa Kou Yang, Sunnyside d. Kimberly Liu 21-19, 21-17. No. 1 doubles: Diamond Xiong/Nickie Yang, Sunnyside d. Shahleen Narain/Gaonou Her 21-19, 18-21, 21-17.
TRACK AND FIELD
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
GIRLS
Teams: 1. Reedley 161.83; 2. McLane 125; 3. Sunnyside 86; 4. Fresno 55.16; 5. Hoover 31; Roosevelt 23.
100m: 1. Elizabeth Bienvenue, Reedley, 13.09; 2. Trinity Tylor, Roosevelt, 13.34; 3. Katani Senegal, McLane, 13.54; 4. Anissa Brown, Fresno, 13.57; 5. Dashanik Pickett, McLane, 13.59.
200m: 1. Mia Bouttavong-Mayberry, McLane, 26.39; 2. 1. Elizabeth Bienvenue, Reedley, 26.79; 3. Anissa Brown, Fresno, 27.81; 4. Jasmine Dilworth, Sunnyside, 28.02; 5. Maria Rodriguez, Reedley, 28.13.
400m: 1. Rachel Klassen, Sunnyside, 1:03.50; 2. Trinity Toews, Reedley, 1:03.83; 3. Jasmine Dilworth, Sunnyside, 1:04.19; 4. Larasha Cooley, McLane, 1:08.17; 5. Yorkabel Gebrehwot, Hoover, 1:08.75.
800m: 1. Gabriela Jimenez, Fresno, 2:31.91; 2. Gina Chavez, Roosevelt, 2:36.54; 3. Precious Espinoza, Sunnyside, 2:36.64; 4. Angel Garcia, McLane, 2:40.52; 5. Felycia Rosas, Reedley, 2:43.91.
1600m: 1. Gabriela Jimenez, Fresno, 5:28.14; 2. Jessica Valles, Sunnyside, 5:37.94; 3. Gina Chavez, Roosevelt, 5:49.22; 4. Keila Robles, Reedley, 5:56.35; 5. Yorkabel Gebrehwot, Hoover, 6:02.58.
3200m: 1. Jessica Valles, Sunnyside, 12:39.69; 2. Lizbeth Garcia, McLane, 13:38.32; 3. Angel Garcia, McLane, 14:11.87; 4. Leslie Rojas, McLane, 14:43.19; 5. Patricia Benitez, Fresno, 15:34.95.
100m hurdles: 1. Amethyst Harper, Hoover, 17.25; 2. Crystal Macedo, Reedley, 19.51; 3. Marissa Isais, McLane, 20.71; 4. Abygail Salgado, McLane, 21.12; 5. Nikita Frierson, McLane, 22.68.
300m hurdles: 1. Natalie Reyes, Reedley, 54.91; 2. Jasmin Aguado, Reedley, 56.73; 3. Gabriella Lino, Fresno, 57.27; 4. Abygail Salgado, McLane, 57.57; 5. DezRey Reyes, Sunnyside, 59.50.
400m relay: 1. McLane (Mia Bouttavong-Mayberry, Dashanik Pickett, Larasha Cooley, Katani Senegal), 51.97; 2. Reedley 53.32; 3. Fresno 53.34; 4. Sunnyside 59.08.
1600m relay: 1. Reedley (Elizabeth Bienvenue, Kalese Sunamoto, Jasmin Aguado, Trinity Toews), 4:24.15; 2. Sunnyside 4:26.45; 3. Fresno 4:37.99; 4. McLane 4:40.77.
High jump: 1. Amethyst Harper, Hoover, 5-00.00; 2. Maddy Gates, Reedley, 4-10.00; 3. Sarah Vor, McLane, 4-04.00; T4. Emely torres, Reedley, 4-00.00; T4. Aurora Jeckle, Fresno, 4-00.00.
Pole vault: 1. Crystal Macedo, Reedley, 6-06.00; 2. Trinity Toews, Reedley, 6-00.00; 3. Samantha Fowler, Reedley, 5-06.00.
Long jump: 1. Mia Bouttavong-Mayberry, McLane, 15-00.75; 2. Maddy Gates, Reedley, 14-08.50; 3. Vanessa Hall, Hoover, 14-08.00; 4. Gema Sandoval, Reedley, 13-11.00; 5. Megan Hernandez, Sunnyside, 13-08.75.
Triple jump: 1. Mia Bouttavong-Mayberry, McLane, 34-00.00; 2. Maddy Gates, Reedley, 32-03.50; 3. Megan Hernandez, Sunnyside, 31-09.50; 4. Marissa Isais, McLane, 30-04.50; 5. Isabella Elizondo, Reedley, 29-07.25.
Shot put: 1. Allie Medina, Sunnyside, 30-06.50; 2. Jonae Dejohnette, Sunnyside, 30-01.00; 3. Charnae Armstrong, McLane, 28-10.50; 4. Ivy Duong, Reedley, 27-07.00; 5. Sarah Vor, McLane, 26-00.00.
Discus: 1. Charnae Armstrong, McLane, 87-11; 2. Ivy Duong, Reedley, 85-02; 3. Mireya Jaramillo, Reedley, 78-08; 4. Kalese Sunamoto, Reedley, 77-04; 5. Allie Medina, Sunnyside, 76-05.50.
BOYS
Teams: 1. Reedley 156; 2. McLane 138; 3. Hoover 89; Fresno 39; Roosevelt 36; 6. Sunnyside 26.
100m: 1. Taye Haynes, Hoover, 11.08; 2. Jordan Daniels, Hoover, 11.23; 3. Souksanh Bouthavisack, Roosevelt, 11.63; 4. Mariano Villicana, McLane, 11.66; 5. Angel Curtis, Reedley, 11.84.
200m: 1. Jordan Daniels, Hoover, 22.37; 2. Taye Haynes, Hoover, 22.63; 3. Tahj Hart, Hoover, 23.01; 4. Devon Jones, Sunnyside, 23.43; 5. Mariano Villicana, McLane, 23.54.
400m: 1. Tahj Hart, Hoover, 51.86; 2. Marquay Williams, Sunnyside, 51.97; 3. Jason Shotwell, McLane, 52.45; 4. Ruben Reyes, Reedley, 52.56; 5. Victor Guzman, Hoover, 52.68.
800m: 1. Ruben Reyes, Reedley, 2:10.59; 2. Eliel Payan, McLane, 2:11.45; 3. Josue Estevez, McLane, 2:12.03; 4. Oscar Beltran, Roosevelt, 2:12.42; 5. Diego Duarte, Reedley, 2:15.32.
1600m: 1. Cristian Gomez, Reedley, 4:30.83; 2. Eliel Payan, McLane, 4:39.26; 3. Alex Garcia, Reedley, 4:39.37; 4. Josue Estevez, McLane, 4:43.60; 5. Oscar Beltran, Roosevelt, 4:45.87.
3200m: 1. Cristian Gomez, Reedley, 9:51.89; 2. Kevin Garcia, Reedley, 10:45.43; 3. Michael Subia, McLane, 10:47.34; 4. Luis Benitez, Fresno, 10:51.29; 5. Destin Lopez, Sunnyside, 10:54.66.
110m hurdles: 1. Omar Flores, McLane, 16.26; 2. Christopher Williams, Fresno, 16.63; 3. Adrian Guzman, McLane, 19.28; 4. Gerardo Garcia, Reedley, 20.90; 5. Jeremy Hager, Reedley, 21.97.
300m hurdles: 1. Christopher Williams, Fresno, 42.18; 2. Omar Flores, McLane, 44.50; 3. Adrian Guzman, McLane, 47.08; 4. Nicholas Alvarez, McLane, 47.53; 5. Gerardo Garcia, Reedley, 50.17.
400 relay: 1. Hoover (Damien Nolan, Jordan Daniels, Taye Haynes, Tahj Hart), 43.99; 2. McLane 44.68; 3. Fresno 46.62; 4. Reedley 47.65; 5. Sunnyside 47.98.
1600m relay: 1. Reedley (Cristian Gomez, Alex Garcia, Ruben Reyes, Mauro Sanchez), 3:35.04; 2. Hoover 3:35.53; 3. Sunnyside 3:36.23; 4. McLane 3:43.06.
High jump: 1. Spencer Boling, Reedley, 6-10.00; 2. Jalen Shotwell, McLane, 5-10.00; 3. Allen Khamvongsa, McLane, 5-02.00; 4. Angel Bernal, Reedley, 4-10.00; 5. Brandon Berrera, Reedley, 4-10.00.
Pole vault: 1. Quinn Johnson, Reedley, 9-06.00; 2. Jonah Chapa, Reedley, 9-00.00; 3. Gerardo Garcia, Reedley, 8-00.00.
Long jump: 1. Jalen Shotwell, McLane, 20-09.00; 2. Ebon Christian, Roosevelt, 19-04.00; 3. Zion Christian, Roosevelt, 18-10.50; 4. Spencer Boling, Reedley, 18-08.75; 5. Keano Choeun, Sunnyside, 18-08.50.
Triple jump: Jalen Shotwell, McLane, 40-06.50; 2. Isayah Diaz, Hoover, 39-05.50; 3. Zion Christian, Roosevelt, 39-03.00; 4. Ebon Christian, Roosevelt, 39-02.00; 5. Jairo Aguilar, Reedley, 37-10.00.
Shot put: 1. Anthony Lujan, Reedley, 44-07.00; 2. John McMichaels, McLane, 43-08.50; 3. Michael Lujan, Reedley, 42-11.00; 4. Isaiah Scales-Edwards, Hoover, 41-10.00; 5. Alejandro Sanchez, McLane, 41-02.50.
Discus: 1. Anthony Lujan, Reedley, 125-09; 2. Octavio Verduzco, Fresno, 125-04.50; 3. Christian Gutierrez, Reedley, 125-04; 4. Donovan McKinley, Hoover, 115-07; 5. Alejandro Sanchez, McLane, 114-01.50.
