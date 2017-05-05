Nike and three runners are going all out to make the first 2-hour marathon happen

Early Saturday morning near Monza, Italy, three of the fastest distance runners in the world will circle a Formula One track for 26.2 miles, hoping to shatter the two-hour barrier for a marathon.
The spectacle, more science experiment than road race, will involve a clock-carrying Tesla, a rotating cast of big-name pacers and all the engineering and marketing firepower Nike could muster. Beyond all the hoopla, the point is simple: to see whether, under optimal conditions, a human being can run that fast for that long.
It's a long shot, but it's not completely nuts.
The runners are Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, who ran the third-fastest marathon time ever in 2 hours 3 minutes 5 seconds; Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia, who has run 2:04:45, and Zersenay Tadese of Eritrea, who holds the half-marathon world record of 58:23. They skipped the lucrative spring marathon season to focus their training on this event.
At a half-marathon test run on the track last month, Kipchoge and Tadese both beat an hour for the half-marathon. But a lot can go wrong between 13.1 and 26.2 miles.
For decades as the marathon world record has inched downward, people in the sport have speculated about a two-hour marathon for the simple reason that it is a nice round number. (That might sound silly, but hey, we still talk about the four-minute mile.)
It seemed potentially doable when, in a 1991 paper, performance physiologist Mike Joyner calculated the theoretical limit of human physiology to be a 1:57:58 marathon. But most scientists and sages of the sport don't expect to see a sub-two-hour marathon for years or even decades. The current world record is nearly three minutes slower.
The current record is 2:02:57, set in 2014 by Kenya's Dennis Kimetto at the Berlin Marathon. No man has taken 2:58 or more off the world record in one chunk since 1952, years before prize money, appearance fees and endorsement deals lured the globe's best runners to the marathon. (The last jump that large happened in 1979 on the women's side. The current women's world record is 2:15:25, set in 2003 by Britain's Paula Radcliffe.)
But Saturday's event is not about the record - in fact, the results almost certainly won't be eligible for record consideration.
- - -
The "race" will be a wild anomaly for many reasons, most notably the amount of scientific research and development that went into nearly every aspect.
According to Runner's World, which chronicled the process, scientists at Nike's research lab analyzed all kinds of metrics, such as oxygen usage, skin temperature and how much carbohydrate the runners stored in their legs. The athletes trained with their own coaches, but lab scientists received heart rate and GPS data on every workout. The data informed choices in training, nutrition, clothing, and of course, shoes.
The track has near-ideal conditions as far as wind (light to none), topography (nearly flat), turns (gradual), temperature (cool but not cold) and elevation (600 feet, so there's no shortage of oxygen).
Oh, and of course, Nike engineered the heck out of the shoes. The company says lab tests showed that runners ran 4 percent more efficiently in new custom-made shoes containing ultra-lightweight foam and a carbon-fiber plate that pops back as the toes push off. Whether these shoes run afoul of an International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) rule about "unfair advantage" is a matter of debate. Runner's World reported Wednesday that Nike said the IAAF approved, but the governing body has not released a formal statement. Regardless, the company will soon release two mass-market versions for mere mortal runners.
Some other oddities:
Flexible date: Organizers picked a three-day window rather than a firm time and date so they could choose the best weather conditions.
Corner-free laps: No scenic cityscape here. Runners will circle a 1.5-mile asphalt loop about 17.5 times, with sweeping turns rather than sharper corners that would require slowing down.
Rotating rabbits: Groups of pacers are expected to rotate in and out of the race behind an exhaust-free Tesla pace car so that six are on the track at all times. They will probably be arranged in a diamond or V-formation to block the wind and allow the three marathoners to draft behind them. A pacer entering a race after the start is against IAAF rules and would mean the result would not count as a world record.
Sports drink delivery: At a half-marathon test run last month, bottles were handed out from the back of a moving moped so the runners didn't have to break stride to grab a drink from a table.
Drug testing? The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Nike will not use IAAF drug testing, and Nike has not said if or when it tested the athletes. As professional runners, the athletes are still subject to random testing.
If you want to watch the attempt, which is scheduled to start at Friday at 11:45 p.m. Eastern, the Nike and Runner's World websites will be live-streaming it. If not, you will most likely get more chances.
Adidas is working on the sub-two-hour marathon as well. The company has released few details but told the Wall Street Journal that its athletes will attempt the feat at a record-eligible marathon. And British sports scientist Yannis Pitsiladis launched a project in Kenya with the goal of breaking two hours by 2019.
