49ers notes: Solomon Thomas to miss most spring practices

Like fellow Stanford first-round draft pick Joshua Garnett last year, Solomon Thomas won’t be unable to take part in most of 49ers' spring practices because his classes still will be in session.
Most colleges and universities hold commencement ceremonies in May, so most of the 49ers’ rookies will be able to take part in the organized team activities, or OTAs, that begin later this month.
Stanford, however, is on the quarter system, so Thomas, the No. 3 pick in the draft, may not be able to join teammates until June 14. The 49ers' final minicamp of the spring ends later that week.
"We have our iPads," he said. "I'll be able to watch film from that."
Louisiana Tech’s classes also will be in session this month, so receiver Trent Taylor, selected in the fifth round, won’t be able to practice until May 19.
Garnett last year was able to keep up with his team’s sessions in a similar fashion last year and did not seem to lag behind when the 49ers began training camp in July. He took over the starting right-guard job in October and started 11 games as a rookie.
All rookies are allowed to participate in a rookie minicamp, which for the 49ers began Friday. Thomas was issued No. 96 and told he will be lining up at "big end," which plays on the strong-side of the alignment and a position he played a lot at Stanford. He’ll likely move inside to defensive tackle on obvious passing downs, something he did at Stanford as well.
Tryout players -- Among the 56 players trying out for the 49ers this weekend are Thomas' Stanford teammates Conrad Ukropina, a kicker, and safety Dallas Lloyd. UC Davis tight end Nehemiah Winston also is on hand. All three of those players also worked out at the 49ers' local pro day last month.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
