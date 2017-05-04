Sports

May 04, 2017 7:50 PM

Wizards beat Celtics 116-89 in technical foul-filled Game 3

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON

John Wall scored 24 points, Isaiah Thomas was held to 13 and the Washington Wizards jumped out to a hot start and rode it to a 116-89 victory over the Boston Celtics in a technical foul-filled Game 3 on Thursday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

The Wizards used a 22-0 first-quarter run to take a 34-12 lead as Thomas and the Celtics kept missing shots and turning the ball over. The game was already a blowout in the second when Washington's Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected for charging and knocking over Kelly Olynyk after the Boston big man was called for an illegal screen.

There were eight technical fouls and three ejections total.

Otto Porter and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points apiece for Washington, which improved to 4-0 at home in the playoffs. Washington's 119 first-quarter points is an NBA record for the first three games of a series.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kobe Bryant's record-breaking NBA career

Kobe Bryant's record-breaking NBA career 2:33

Kobe Bryant's record-breaking NBA career
Sacramento fans say farewell to Kobe Bryant 3:43

Sacramento fans say farewell to Kobe Bryant
Watch Warriors star Stephen Curry's warmup 0:36

Watch Warriors star Stephen Curry's warmup

View More Video

Sports Videos