May 03, 2017 7:52 PM

Realmuto drives in 4 runs, Marlins beat Rays 10-6

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

J.T. Realmuto drove in four runs, Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run double in Miami's five-run sixth inning, and the Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-6 on Wednesday night.

Stanton's hit capped a stretch of seven consecutive hits, including Realmuto's two-run single and an RBI single by Christian Yelich, off reliever Austin Pruitt (3-1) to start the sixth. Realmuto added a two-run triple during Miami's three-run seventh, helping the Marlins to a 10-5 lead.

Marcell Ozuna hit a homer estimated at 468 feet for the Marlins, who had lost six of seven. Adam Conley (2-2) allowed five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

