Nearly two years after slaying, monument to honor prep, JC star ‘Day Day’ Howard

Former Edison High football and baseball standout Deondre “Day Day” Howard, shot and killed in 2015 at age 21, will be honored with a monument at the school.
The unveiling will take be 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Edison baseball field.
The monument will include an image of Howard in an Edison baseball uniform that will face the baseball field. Another image of Howard in a football uniform will face that field.
Parking will be available inside the Walnut Avenue gate just North of the varsity softball field.
Howard also played for the Fresno City College baseball and football teams. His alaying in August 2015 remains unsolved.
