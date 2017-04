Clovis High's Stacia Williams was named The Fresno Bee girls soccer Player of the Year. Williams scored 16 goals and had five assists, despite playing defensive midfielder. She also was instrumental in Clovis' turnaround. The Cougars went winless during Williams' freshman and sophomore seasons, then finished Central Section runner-up her junior year before winning a share of the Tri-River Athletic Conference title this season. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee