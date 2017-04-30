For Oakdale’s Ryle Smith, All-Around Cowboy award part of Clovis Rodeo allure

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:02 Special Kids Rodeo brings smiles for kids Pause 1:13 Bareback riding and steer wrestling on final day at Clovis Rodeo 2:43 Follow the path of the killer in central Fresno shooting rampage 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 1:01 West Sacramento parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 1:47 Clovis North English Teacher dances after return from Ellen show appearance 1:05 Fresno State baseball retires jersey of Satoshi 'Fibber' Hirayama 0:47 Man injured in head-on crash airlifted to hospital 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 0:40 Bulldogs quarterback Chason Virgil's thoughts on new coaching changes at Fresno State Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Watch bareback riding and steer wrestling on the final day of the 103rd Clovis Rodeo Sunday, April 30, 2017 in Clovis, Calif. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee