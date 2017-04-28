Sports

April 28, 2017 10:24 PM

Prep scoreboard for Friday, April 28

The Fresno Bee

BASEBALL

WEST SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Caruthers 1, Parlier 0

Caruthers

(18-6, 4-2)

010

000

0

1

4

2

Parlier

(10-8-1, 1-4)

000

000

0

0

0

3

WP: Marcos Valenzuela (CG, 10Ks). LP: M. Canelo. C, Nico Pena 2-3, RBI; Alex Puga 2BB, R.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Kingsburg 5, Dinuba 4

Kingsburg

010

000

4

5

9

0

Dinuba

301

000

0

4

7

0

WP: Anthony Flores (7Ks). LP: Greg Olmos. K, Anthony Flores RBI; Hunter Sassalli RBI.

SOFTBALL

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Clovis 10, Clovis East 0

Clovis East

000

00

0

1

1

Clovis

(10)00

0x

10

5

1

WP: Danielle Lung (8Ks). LP: Taja Felder. CE, Mya Felder 2B. C, Ashley Kincaid 2R; Mackenzie Byrd 3B, 2R, 3RBI; Elaine Caballero 2B.

Central 7, Buchanan 6

Buchanan

000

040

20

6

9

2

Central

002

040

1x

7

9

3

WP: Brittney Espinosa. LP: Molly Millar (9Ks). C, Samantha Arenas 3-4, 2B, 4RBI; Ayleen Gonzalez 2B, 2RBI; Marisa Garza RBI. B, Emily Cazares 3-4; Sugar Gonzales 3-4.

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Edison 16, Memorial 2

Edison

(16-7, 5-1)

751

30

16

14

4

Memorial

(1-15, 0-6)

010

01

2

5

2

WP: Mackenzie Soper (10-5, CG, 5Ks). LP: Liz Santoyo. E, Desiree Reyes 2-3, 2B, 3RBI; Kristen Arias 3-4, 2HR, 2B, 3RBI; Kayla Bowen 2-4, 2B; Mackenzie Soper 10HR, 2RBI; Tyra Holly 3R-HR; Jasmine Escalante 2-4, RBI; Nae Nae Hempstead 2-3, RBI.

Madera 2, Sanger 1

Sanger

(15-9-1, 3-3)

000

100

0

1

1

2

Madera

(15-9, 4-2)

000

001

1

2

5

1

WP: Kaylee Dawson (8Ks). LP: Valerie Ruiz. M, Kaylee Dawson RBI; Tea Layne RBI.

NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE

McLane 7, Hoover 1

Hoover

(2-10, 0-6)

000

000

1

1

2

2

McLane

(14-5-1, 4-2)

330

100

x

7

15

3

WP: Serena Thompkins (9Ks). LP: G. Saldana (4Ks). H, G. Scalzo 2B. M, Victoria Hernandez 2-4, 2R; Breanna Montoya 4-4, 3R, 2B; Kameron Chavez 2-4; Fatima Bakri 3-4, 3RBI; Alyssa Montoya 2-2.

BOYS TENNIS

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Top 6 in singles and doubles advance to the North Area tournament.

Singles

1. Daly Meinert, Clovis North d. Albertus DePlessis, Buchanan 6-1, 1-0; 3. Brodie Sodersten, Clovis d. Taka Shin, Clovis West 6-1; 5. Tommy Sesock, Clovis West d. Ethan Cardot, Clovis North 1-6, 6-2, (6-1); 7. Joel Quiroz, Clovis West d. Chris Ortiz, Clovis East 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Schulz/Fourchy, Clovis North d. Castro/Sophocleous, Clovis West 6-2, 6-2; 3. Bhatia/Yao, Clovis North d. Gibbons/Orozco, Clovis 7-5, 7-5; 5. Thor/Vang, Clovis East d. Vang/Vang, Clovis East 6-3, 6-4; 7. Thompson/Sever, Clovis d. Gabriel/Brunn, Clovis West 6-0, 6-0.

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Singles

1. Adam Miller, Redwood d. Tony Kim, Redwood 7-5, 6-3; Matt Nudson, Golden West d. Matt Erba, Redwood 8-4; 5. Kevin Prill, El Diamante d. Ethan Cochran, El Diamante 8-6.

Doubles

1. Spencer Denney/Drew Gobby, Lemoore d. Earl Magno/Colin Bresenio, Lemoore 6-3, 6-3; 3. Tyler Erba/Ian Morritse, Redwood d. Jack Brewer/Jacob Ream, El Diamante 8-6; 5. Colton Hanson/John Nguyen, Redwood d. Seth Herrera/Andrew Vadnais, Mt. Whitney 8-1.

Coaches and athletic directors, please report scores, summaries and tournament schedules to sports@fresnobee.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Clovis West's Bre'yanna Sanders and Danae Marquez are The Bee's co-Girls Basketball Players of the Year

Clovis West's Bre'yanna Sanders and Danae Marquez are The Bee's co-Girls Basketball Players of the Year 1:06

Clovis West's Bre'yanna Sanders and Danae Marquez are The Bee's co-Girls Basketball Players of the Year

Stacia Williams is The Bee's girls soccer player of the year 1:30

Stacia Williams is The Bee's girls soccer player of the year
Meet rodeo clown & barrelman John Harrison 1:30

Meet rodeo clown & barrelman John Harrison

View More Video

Sports Videos