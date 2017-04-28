Prep scoreboard for Friday, April 28

BASEBALL
WEST SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Caruthers 1, Parlier 0
Caruthers
(18-6, 4-2)
010
000
0
—
1
4
2
Parlier
(10-8-1, 1-4)
000
000
0
—
0
0
3
WP: Marcos Valenzuela (CG, 10Ks). LP: M. Canelo. C, Nico Pena 2-3, RBI; Alex Puga 2BB, R.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Kingsburg 5, Dinuba 4
Kingsburg
010
000
4
—
5
9
0
Dinuba
301
000
0
—
4
7
0
WP: Anthony Flores (7Ks). LP: Greg Olmos. K, Anthony Flores RBI; Hunter Sassalli RBI.
SOFTBALL
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis 10, Clovis East 0
Clovis East
000
00
—
0
1
1
Clovis
(10)00
0x
—
10
5
1
WP: Danielle Lung (8Ks). LP: Taja Felder. CE, Mya Felder 2B. C, Ashley Kincaid 2R; Mackenzie Byrd 3B, 2R, 3RBI; Elaine Caballero 2B.
Central 7, Buchanan 6
Buchanan
000
040
20
—
6
9
2
Central
002
040
1x
—
7
9
3
WP: Brittney Espinosa. LP: Molly Millar (9Ks). C, Samantha Arenas 3-4, 2B, 4RBI; Ayleen Gonzalez 2B, 2RBI; Marisa Garza RBI. B, Emily Cazares 3-4; Sugar Gonzales 3-4.
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Edison 16, Memorial 2
Edison
(16-7, 5-1)
751
30
—
16
14
4
Memorial
(1-15, 0-6)
010
01
—
2
5
2
WP: Mackenzie Soper (10-5, CG, 5Ks). LP: Liz Santoyo. E, Desiree Reyes 2-3, 2B, 3RBI; Kristen Arias 3-4, 2HR, 2B, 3RBI; Kayla Bowen 2-4, 2B; Mackenzie Soper 10HR, 2RBI; Tyra Holly 3R-HR; Jasmine Escalante 2-4, RBI; Nae Nae Hempstead 2-3, RBI.
Madera 2, Sanger 1
Sanger
(15-9-1, 3-3)
000
100
0
—
1
1
2
Madera
(15-9, 4-2)
000
001
1
—
2
5
1
WP: Kaylee Dawson (8Ks). LP: Valerie Ruiz. M, Kaylee Dawson RBI; Tea Layne RBI.
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
McLane 7, Hoover 1
Hoover
(2-10, 0-6)
000
000
1
—
1
2
2
McLane
(14-5-1, 4-2)
330
100
x
—
7
15
3
WP: Serena Thompkins (9Ks). LP: G. Saldana (4Ks). H, G. Scalzo 2B. M, Victoria Hernandez 2-4, 2R; Breanna Montoya 4-4, 3R, 2B; Kameron Chavez 2-4; Fatima Bakri 3-4, 3RBI; Alyssa Montoya 2-2.
BOYS TENNIS
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Top 6 in singles and doubles advance to the North Area tournament.
Singles
1. Daly Meinert, Clovis North d. Albertus DePlessis, Buchanan 6-1, 1-0; 3. Brodie Sodersten, Clovis d. Taka Shin, Clovis West 6-1; 5. Tommy Sesock, Clovis West d. Ethan Cardot, Clovis North 1-6, 6-2, (6-1); 7. Joel Quiroz, Clovis West d. Chris Ortiz, Clovis East 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Schulz/Fourchy, Clovis North d. Castro/Sophocleous, Clovis West 6-2, 6-2; 3. Bhatia/Yao, Clovis North d. Gibbons/Orozco, Clovis 7-5, 7-5; 5. Thor/Vang, Clovis East d. Vang/Vang, Clovis East 6-3, 6-4; 7. Thompson/Sever, Clovis d. Gabriel/Brunn, Clovis West 6-0, 6-0.
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Singles
1. Adam Miller, Redwood d. Tony Kim, Redwood 7-5, 6-3; Matt Nudson, Golden West d. Matt Erba, Redwood 8-4; 5. Kevin Prill, El Diamante d. Ethan Cochran, El Diamante 8-6.
Doubles
1. Spencer Denney/Drew Gobby, Lemoore d. Earl Magno/Colin Bresenio, Lemoore 6-3, 6-3; 3. Tyler Erba/Ian Morritse, Redwood d. Jack Brewer/Jacob Ream, El Diamante 8-6; 5. Colton Hanson/John Nguyen, Redwood d. Seth Herrera/Andrew Vadnais, Mt. Whitney 8-1.
Coaches and athletic directors, please report scores, summaries and tournament schedules to sports@fresnobee.com.
Comments