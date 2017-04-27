Fresno Grizzlies extend Taco invitation to Cowboys’ draft pick Taco Charlton

The Fresno Grizzlies are sending out a taco invitation to an NFL draft pick, and by no coincidence the name of the player is also Taco.
The Dallas Cowboys selected Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton with the 28th overall draft pick in the first round.
Moment later, the Grizzlies sent out an invitation to Charlton on Twitter.
.@TheSupremeTaco congrats on being drafted by @dallascowboys. If you wanna come to a @FresnoTacos game to celebrate it's on us. Jersey too. pic.twitter.com/zaCnd6XYcp— Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) April 28, 2017
Each Tuesday during the season, the Grizzlies adopt the Fresno Tacos as an alter-ego and play under that name.
One has to wonder if Charlton will make it to a Tacos game before the Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard in July.
