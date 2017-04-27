NFL Draft: Thumbnail scouting reports of 1st-round picks

A thumbnail scouting report of the players picked in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.
1. Cleveland
Myles Garrett, 6-foot--4, 272 pounds, Texas A&M
Notable: All-American last season and one of the best pass rushers in the country, despite some nagging injuries.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Elite speed, quickness and strength add up to a potentially dominant pass rusher with only the need to stay on the field more.
In conclusion: Garrett is the 10th SEC player taken first overall in the common draft era.
2. Chicago (from San Francisco)
Mitchell Trubisky, 6-2, 222, North Carolina
Notable: In his lone season as the Tar Heels' No. 1 quarterback, Trubisky completed 68 percent of his passes with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Trubisky has the arm, athleticism, and quick delivery NFL teams love, but one year as a starter in spread offense means he has a lot to learn.
In conclusion: After 13 career college starts, Trubisky matches Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor as the highest selected North Carolina player.
3. San Francisco
Solomon Thomas, 6-3, 273, Stanford
Notable: Pac-12 defensive player of the year in 2016 and has been gaining steam in the postseason draft process.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Gets rid of blockers with strength and quickness, though he might need to add some bulk and power to handle massive NFL linemen.
In conclusion: Highest selected Stanford player since Andrew Luck went No. 1 in 2012.
4. Jacksonville
Leonard Fournette, 6-0, 240, LSU
Notable: An ankle injury limited him to seven games in 2016 and he ran for over 100 yards in five of them. Ran for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: With power and speed to spare, the only nit to pick is elusiveness.
In conclusion: Second straight year a running back was drafted No. 4 (Ezekiel Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys).
5. Tennessee (from L.A. Rams)
Corey Davis, 6-3, 208, Western Michigan
Notable: Four-year starter and FBS career leader in receiving yards with 5,285.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Polished playmaker who has to prove he can consistently deal with cornerbacks getting into his body.
In conclusion: The highest-drafted player ever from Western Michigan.
6. N.Y. Jets
Jamal Adams, 6-0, 214, LSU
Notable: Son of former Kentucky running back George Adams, who played for the New York Giants.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Adams gets high marks for leadership, on top of elite athletic ability, and makes it difficult to find flaws here.
In conclusion: Adams is the fourth defensive back from LSU to go in the first round since 2011.
7. L.A. Chargers
Mike Williams, 6-4, 218, Clemson
Notable: Serious neck injury cost Williams almost all of the 2015 season, but he returned in 2016 to make 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Big, strong and fast enough, with the ability to come down with passes in close coverage — and drop a few easy ones.
In conclusion: Third wide receiver from Clemson taken in the first round since 2013.
8. Carolina
Christian McCaffrey, 5-11, 202, Stanford
Notable: Set an NCAA record with 3,864 all-purpose yards in 2015, then was slowed by injuries in 2016 — and still ran for 1,639 yards.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: What he lacks in size and power, McCaffrey makes up for with speed, quickness and versatility.
In conclusion: Father Ed McCaffrey was a third-round pick out of Stanford by the Giants in 1991.
9. Cincinnati
John Ross, 5-11, 188, Washington
Notable: Tore a ligament in his left knee in 2015, but it does not seem to have had any effect on his 4.2 speed.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Sure, Ross is a bit undersized, but he will be the fastest player on just about any field on which he steps.
In conclusion: Ross is the first Washington receiver taken in the first round since 2004, when Reggie Williams went No. 9 overall.
10. Kansas City (from Buffalo)
Patrick Mahomes II, 6-2, 225, Texas Tech
Notable: Running the Red Raiders' Air Raid offense, Mahomes passed for 5,052 yards and 41 touchdowns last season, with 10 interceptions and a 65.7 completion percentage.
Sum-it-in-a-sentence scouting report: Dynamic playmaker and athlete, who needs to be reined in a bit.
In conclusion: Mahomes is the first quarterback to be selected in the first round from Texas Tech.
11. New Orleans
Marshon Lattimore, 6-0, 193, Ohio State
Notable: Hamstring injuries and good players in front of him meant Lattimore only started one season at Ohio State.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Long, athletic and aggressive at the line, but needs to locate the ball better.
In conclusion: Lattimore is the third cornerback from Ohio State to be taken in the first round since 2014.
12. Houston (from Cleveland through Philadelphia)
Deshaun Watson, 6-2, 221, Clemson
Notable: In two national championship games against Alabama, Watson passed for 825 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: College superstar and charismatic leader, but pro scouts are still a bit skeptical because of accuracy issues, a penchant for forcing throws, and size and height that is a bit less than ideal.
In conclusion: First Clemson quarterback drafted in the first round since Steve Fuller in 1979.
13. Arizona
Haason Reddick, 6-1, 237, Temple
Notable: Former walk-on defensive back grew into force as an edge rusher and then showed potential at linebacker at the Senior Bowl.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Freaky athlete whose only limits seem to be lack of experience at the position he seems best suited for in the NFL.
In conclusion: The fourth player ever to be taken in the first round from Temple.
14. Philadelphia (from Minnesota)
Derek Barnett, 6-3, 259, Tennessee
Notable: Set a school record with 33 career sacks.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Makes up for lack of burst off the edge with strong and fast hands, plus good power for his size.
In conclusion: First Tennessee player taken in the first round since 2014.
15. Indianapolis
Malik Hooker, 6-1, 206, Ohio State
Notable: Hooker was a Division I basketball prospect coming out of high school and started just one season at Ohio State.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Sideline-to-sideline range and excellent instincts in the passing game, but needs improvement playing close to the line.
In conclusion: Third time in the last four seasons that the Buckeyes have had multiple first-round selections.
16. Baltimore
Marlon Humphrey, 6-0, 197, Alabama
Notable: Son of former Alabama star and NFL running back Bobby Humphrey.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Can be overly reliant on his elite athleticism and sprinter's speed.
In conclusion: Nine straight seasons with at least one first-round pick for Alabama.
17. Washington
Notable: Finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2016 and won two defensive player of the year awards (Bednarik and Nagurski).
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: A fundamentally sound and furious competitor who can play inside and out, but not ideal length on the edge.
In conclusion: First time since 2013 Alabama had consecutive players picked in the first round.
18. Tennessee
Adoree' Jackson, 5-10, 186, USC
Notable: Played some offense and caught 39 passes in three seasons, and had eight career touchdowns on punt and kickoff returns.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Spectacular athlete, though size could make him better fit in the slot but could be a problem in run support.
In conclusion: Jackson is the first defensive back from USC taken in the first round since 2003 (Troy Polamalu).
19. Tampa Bay
O.J. Howard, 6-6, 251, Alabama
Notable: The offensive MVP of the Crimson Tide's 2015 College Football Playoff championship game victory with five catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Brilliant athlete who was either under-utilized or too passive during his four seasons with Alabama, depending on your perspective.
In conclusion: The last tight end from Alabama taken in the first round was Ozzie Newsome in 1979.
20. Denver
Garett Bolles, 6-5, 298, Utah
Notable: Troubled teenager who went the junior college route before going one-and-done at Utah.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Excellent athleticism has scouts excited about the 25-year-old's potential.
In conclusion: Bolles is the first Utah player drafted in the first round since 2005 (Alex Smith).
In conclusion: Bolles is the first Utah player drafted in the first round since 2005 (Alex Smith).
21. Detroit
Jarrad Davis, 6-1, 238, Florida
Notable: A leg injury cost Davis about a third of last season, but he was still second-team All-SEC.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Athletic outside linebacker who needs to be better working his way through traffic to ball carriers.
In conclusion: Fifth straight year a Florida player was taken in the first round.
22. Miami
Charles Harris, 6-3, 253, Missouri
Notable: Missouri has been pumping out NFL defensive ends recently (Shane Ray, Markus Golden, Kony Ealy). Harris is next up.
Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Good first-step pass rusher who needs to better hold his ground against the run.
In conclusion: Missouri has had a player taken in the first round five times since 2009.
