Steer wrestler Jacob Talley back to defend title at Clovis Rodeo

The time to beat again could be 18.7 seconds.
That’s the average it took through four runs for Louisiana native Jacob Talley to jump down, wrap up and tie his target en route to winning steer wrestling at last year’s Clovis Rodeo.
Steer wrestler Jacob Talley is back to defend his title in the 103rd annual Clovis Rodeo. He won the event last year in 18.7 seconds.
Talley is back to defend his title in the event that’s considered the most physically dangerous in rodeo. Action at the 103rd annual Clovis Rodeo runs through Sunday at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.
Other champions back to defend titles: Jake Brown in bareback riding; Rusty Wright in the saddle bronc; Stetson Vest in tie-down roping; and the team roping duo of Spencer Mitchell and Justin Davis.
Last year’s bull riding winner Joseph McConnel and barrel racing champ Sarah Rose McDonald are not part of the field this year.
Talley, 26, has been a fairly quick learner in steer wrestling while becoming one of the world’s best.
He played football for four years but never steer wrestled during high school. But after graduating, Talley learned to use his fearlessness in football to his advantage in steer wrestling.
Talley ranks 27th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association steer wrestling standings with $16,191.40 in winnings. He finished 14th last year, winning nine rodeos and taking home $96,686.
As successful as Talley has been, and as fast as he was at the Clovis Rodeo a year ago, when it comes to world record he has plenty of work to do.
2.4 seconds Steer wrestling world record, the rodeo’s longest running record last achieved in 1976
The steer wrestling record for one pass is 2.4 seconds – the longest-running record in the rodeo circuit was set in 1976.
The second-longest running record is a perfect score of 100 points in bull riding, last achieved in 1991.
The most recent world record performance was in bareback riding, with 94 points scored in 2010.
Who will win this weekend and will any world records be challenge?
That’ll be determined over the next three days.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Clovis Rodeo
Daily schedule at Clovis Rodeo Grounds, 748 Rodeo Drive
- Friday: Opening ceremony at 5:30 p.m. with events to follow (bareback, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, mutton bustin,’ team roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding)
- Saturday: Clovis Rodeo Parade at 9:30 a.m. (streets of Old Town Clovis), opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. with events to follow (bareback, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, mutton bustin,’ team roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding)
- Sunday: Special Kids Rodeo at noon; Rodeo Finals Performance at 2 p.m. (bareback, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, mutton bustin,’ team roping, Gold Card Roping Finals, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding)
