ESPN’s big layoff includes Trent Dilfer, former star Fresno State quarterback

Former Fresno State standout quarterback Trent Dilfer was among 100 ESPN anchors, reporters and analysts laid off Wednesday as part of the company’s restructuring.
Other high-profile ESPN talents sent packing included Danny Kanell, longtime NFL reporter Ed Werder and veteran baseball reporter Jayson Stark.
Dilfer, 45, has worked with ESPN since 2008, mostly providing analysis on NFL games, including the network’s high-profile Monday Night Football broadcasts. His trademark phrase is “turned a stinky sandwich into an ice cream cone” – meaning that a play that appeared headed for trouble turned out pretty good.
After word broke publicly that ESPN was letting him go, Dilfer tweeted: “Laid off by ESPN today. Although sad cause I loved my job, mostly filled w/gratitude & appreciation for the 9 years #GreatFriendsAndTeammates
Dilfer began his broadcasting career with the NFL Network in 2006 while with the San Francisco 49ers and played one more season before retiring and joining ESPN.
The high point of Dilfer’s 13 NFL seasons was the 2000 campaign when he was the starting quarterback for the Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens.
At Fresno State, Dilfer helped the Bulldogs win or share three conference titles and, as junior, led the NCAA in passing efficiency and set an NCAA record by throwing 271 consecutive passes without an interception.
He passed up his senior season and was taken in the first round of the 1994 draft with the sixth overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
