Ready for some bull-riding? PBR athletes arrive to kick off Clovis Rodeo

Derek Kolbaba has history and luck on his side entering the 103rd annual Clovis Rodeo.
Even if he’s never ridden a bull for the full 8 seconds during two previous trips to Clovis.
Fortunately for the Professional Bull Riders athlete, Kolbaba randomly drew the same bull that he’s ridden to victory at other rodeos.
Two years ago, Kolbaba scored 85 points on “Shot Caller” to win at the Canby Rodeo in Oregon.
He’ll try to do it again Thursday when PBR’s Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour kicks off the Clovis Rodeo, which runs through Sunday.
The thing is, you’re messing with an animal. He’s got his own mindset.
PBR cowboy Derek Kolbaba on drawing a bull that he’s previously ridden to victory
“That always gives you that much more confidence going in,” Kolbaba said of drawing a bull on which he’s had success. “I’m feeling good. I’m feeling healthy.
“Can’t get overconfident, though. The thing is, you’re messing with an animal. He’s got his own mindset. So you never really know what he’s going to do even if you think you do.”
Kolbaba, 21, ranks sixth the world standings with 1,700 points.
He won on the PBR’s top circuit, the Built Ford Tough Series, in January in Oklahoma. Last month, Kolbaba won in Little Rock, Ark.
For the season, he’s earned $115,575.31 in prize money.
By comparison, world leader Eduardo Aparecido, from Brazil, has 2,895 points and $264,113.33 in winnings.
“As a whole, it’s been one of my best years so far,” said Kolbaba, a three-year pro who has competed in 24 events this season.
Coming into the Clovis Rodeo, though, Kolbaba has hit somewhat of a cold stretch. He has been bucked off during four of his past five events.
“It comes with the territory,” Kolbaba said. “You’re either hot or your cold. Not much in between in bull riding.”
Kolbaba’s random pairing with Shot Caller could help the Walla Walla, Wash., native get back on track.
“Shot Caller,” the bull that PBR cowboy Derek Kolbaba has been randomly paired with, owns a 68.9 percent buckoff percentage.
The bull’s bucking ability, after all, accounts for half of a rider’s scorer.
Shot Caller is ranked 2,036th in the world, but he’s been ridden by the top-scoring cowboy at an event five times in his career.
The bull owns a 68.9 career buckoff percentage (31 in 45 outings).
“Unfortunately, Clovis hasn’t been very good to me before,” Kolbaba said. “But it’s too good not to go. You get to go to California. There’s a lot of money up for grabs.
“Hopefully, we can change our fortunate this year.”
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Clovis Rodeo
Daily schedule at Clovis Rodeo Grounds, 748 Rodeo Drive
- Thursday: PBR Velocity Tour at 6:30 p.m.; Joe Nichols Concert at 9 p.m.
- Friday: Opening ceremony at 5:30 p.m. with events to follow (bareback, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, mutton bustin,’ team roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding)
- Saturday: Clovis Rodeo Parade at 9:30 a.m. (streets of Old Town Clovis), opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. with events to follow (bareback, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, mutton bustin,’ team roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding)
- Sunday: Special Kids Rodeo at noon; Rodeo Finals Performance at 2 p.m. (bareback, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, mutton bustin,’ team roping, Gold Card Roping Finals, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding)
PBR Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour
Athleties scheduled to compete Thursday, April 27, at the Clovis Rodeo:
- Ricky Aguiar, Stephenville, Texas
- Robson Aragao, Aracaju Sergipe, Brazil
- Brant Atwood, Pampa, Texas
- Fraser Babbington, Gisborne, New Zealand
- Nathan Burtenshaw, Australia
- Cody Campbell, Summerville, Oregon
- Alex Cardozo, Indaiatuba SP, Brazil
- Tye Chandler, Celina, Texas
- Juliano Antonio Da Silva, Eloi Mendes, Brazil
- Brandon Davis, Cabot, Arkansas
- Marco Antonio Eguchi, Poa, Brazil
- Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Oklahoma
- Cody Ford, Stanfield, Oregon
- Tyler Harr, Hazen, Arkansas
- J.W. Harris, Mullin, Texas
- Cody Heffernan, Singleton, Australia
- Thor Hoefer II, Priest River, Idaho
- Neil Holmes, Houston, Texas
- Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho
- Derek Kolbaba, Walla Walla, Washington
- Mike Lee, Decatur, Texas
- Justin Lloyd Tisdale, Canada
- Dakota Louis, Browning, Montana
- Alex Marcilio, Macaubal, Brazil
- Ryan McConnel, Bloomfield, New Mexico
- Eli Miller, Statesville, North Carolina
- Ian Molan, Cork, Ireland
- Cody Nance, Paris, Tennessee
- Brady Oleson, Blackfoot, Idaho
- Ryan Prophet, Rigby, Idaho
- Emilio Resende, Santa Helena do Goias, Brazil
- Chase Robbins, Marsing, Idaho
- Ramon Rodrigues, Antioch, California
- Dalton Rudman, Wellington, Utah
- Randy Schaapman, Manteca, California
- Kurt Shephard, Atherton, Australia
- Cody Teel Kountze, TX Card
- Cody Tesch, Berthoud, Colorado
- Joao Ricardo Vieira, Itatinga, Brazil
- Nick Volden, Cashton, Wisconsin
- Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, California
Comments