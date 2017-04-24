Giants call up top prospect Christian Arroyo to play third

The offensively challenged San Francisco Giants are giving top prospect Christian Arroyo a chance sooner than they planned, bringing up the third baseman Monday and injecting him into the starting lineup at third base for his major league debut.
Eduardo Nunez moves from third to left field, a change that will take an adjustment period, manager Bruce Bochy warns.
Arroyo, a first-round draft pick in 2013, was batting .446 (29 for 65) with three home runs, seven doubles and 12 RBIs in 16 games for Triple-A Sacramento. The 21-year-old infielder hit safely in 15 of his games and was atop the Pacific Coast League for batting average.
Outfielder Drew Stubbs also was called up from Sacramento and made his Giants debut in center field for the injured Denard Span. Infielder Aaron Hill was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right forearm and outfielder Chris Marrero was designated for assignment.
San Francisco entered a four-game series at home against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday off to its worst start since 1983 at 6-13.
