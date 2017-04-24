Sports

April 24, 2017 5:52 PM

You can get $6 tickets to see the Giants play the Dodgers

By Aleksandra Konstantinovic

Tickets to Monday’s Giants-Dodgers game at AT&T Park are going for as little as $6 on StubHub, the San Francisco Chronicle first noted.

That means that seeing the Giants play costs less than going to see the Fresno Grizzlies play the Salt Lake Bees on the same night.

It might be too late for Fresnans, unfortunately, as Monday’s game starts at 7:15 p.m.

However, as of 5:30 p.m., it was still possible to get $9 tickets to Tuesday’s game, or $11 tickets to Wednesday’s. The deal is less sweet after calculating the gas costs on a 6-hour roundtrip drive from Fresno, but it might be worth it for avid fans. The NL West rivalry is usually popular, and the cheap tickets may be the result of a slow start to the Giants’ season.

