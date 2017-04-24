Fresno’s Peter Kuest comes through in playoff to deliver conference golf title for BYU

BYU freshman Peter Kuest of Fresno won his first collegiate golf tournament, defeating Santa Clara’s Hayden Shieh in a playoff for the West Coast Conference individual title.
Kuest, a former Clovis West High standout, tapped in a par putt on the first playoff hole after tying Shieh at 11-under 205 in the 54-hole tournament that concluded Saturday at Riverside Country Club in Provo, Utah. Kuest carded rounds of 67, 70 and 68.
Kuest dedicated the tournament to his great grandmother Hilma Kuest, who died April 15 at the age of 81. Kuest had “Oma,” a German term of affection for a grandmother, inscribed in leather on his glove.
“It’s a great feeling to win this championship,” Kuest told The Desert News of Utah. “I was trying to play for someone besides myself out there.”
Kuest also helped the Cougars win the team title at 24-under 840, the second best team score in WCC Championship history. PGA Hall of Famer and former Cougar Johnny Miller helped influence Kuest’s decision to attend BYU, and he followed Kuest’s final round.
“We were fortunate to get Peter Kuest to BYU,” Cougars coach Bruce Brockbank said. “He has changed the culture of our team. It has just been awesome. I can’t say enough about the way he played this week.”
Kuest began the final round tied for the lead but double bogeyed his third hole to fall off the pace. He rebounded by making seven birdies the rest of the way finish at 4-under 68.
