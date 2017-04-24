Points leader among entries for opening night PBR event at Clovis Rodeo

Robson Aragao headlines the field of bull riders entered in Thursday’s PBR event at the Clovis Rodeo.
The native of Aracaju Sergipe, Brazil, leads the Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour points standings with 195. Aragao has ridden 13 of the 21 bulls he attempted (61 percent) through 11 events while collecting $15,206.67 in winnings.
Four other bull riders ranked among the top eight on the RTPRV Tour – Alex Marcilio, Cody Campbell, Emilio Resende and Ramon Rodrigues – are also scheduled to be in the 41-rider field.
Marcilio has ridden 65.2 percent of the bulls he’s attempted (15 of 23) through 11 events and is ranked third in points with 155.
Campbell is fourth in points with 148.32 after riding 40 percent of the bulls he’s attempted (8 of 20) through 13 events.
Resende is sixth in points (143.33) after riding 58.3 percent of his attempts (58.3 percent) in seven events, while Rodriguez is eighth in points (132.5), having ridden 61.54 percent of his attempts (8 of 13) in five events.
Competition begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets, starting at $25, are available at the Clovis Rodeo Ticket Office or by calling 559-299-5203.
PBR Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour
Thursday, April 27, at the Clovis Rodeo
- Ricky Aguiar, Stephenville, Texas
- Robson Aragao, Aracaju Sergipe, Brazil
- Brant Atwood, Pampa, Texas
- Fraser Babbington, Gisborne, New Zealand
- Nathan Burtenshaw, Australia
- Cody Campbell, Summerville, Oregon
- Alex Cardozo, Indaiatuba SP, Brazil
- Tye Chandler, Celina, Texas
- Juliano Antonio Da Silva, Eloi Mendes, Brazil
- Brandon Davis, Cabot, Arkansas
- Marco Antonio Eguchi, Poa, Brazil
- Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Oklahoma
- Cody Ford, Stanfield, Oregon
- Tyler Harr, Hazen, Arkansas
- J.W. Harris, Mullin, Texas
- Cody Heffernan, Singleton, Australia
- Thor Hoefer II, Priest River, Idaho
- Neil Holmes, Houston, Texas
- Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho
- Derek Kolbaba, Walla Walla, Washington
- Mike Lee, Decatur, Texas
- Justin Lloyd Tisdale, Canada
- Dakota Louis, Browning, Montana
- Alex Marcilio, Macaubal, Brazil
- Ryan McConnel, Bloomfield, New Mexico
- Eli Miller, Statesville, North Carolina
- Ian Molan, Cork, Ireland
- Cody Nance, Paris, Tennessee
- Brady Oleson, Blackfoot, Idaho
- Ryan Prophet, Rigby, Idaho
- Emilio Resende, Santa Helena do Goias, Brazil
- Chase Robbins, Marsing, Idaho
- Ramon Rodrigues, Antioch, California
- Dalton Rudman, Wellington, Utah
- Randy Schaapman, Manteca, California
- Kurt Shephard, Atherton, Australia
- Cody Teel Kountze, TX Card
- Cody Tesch, Berthoud, Colorado
- Joao Ricardo Vieira, Itatinga, Brazil
- Nick Volden, Cashton, Wisconsin
- Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, California
