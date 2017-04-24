Sports

April 24, 2017

Mini-Hunter Pence steals hearts at Giants stadium

By Don Sweeney

Outfielder Hunter Pence of the San Francisco Giants now has his very own mini-me. And the tiny imprsonator hails from Davis.

The Giants recently posted several photos to Facebook of Charlie Teague, 4, who visited AT&T Park in costume as Pence. According to The Davis Enterprise, Charlie had earlier met Pence when the outfielder visited him as he recovered from surgery for a congenital condition.

This time around, Pence invited Charlie to join him for practice on the ballfield before a game.

The photos, and Charlie, were an instant hit with fans of the team. “OMG, Somebody call the CUTE-POLICE to issue to too-cute ticket. He's just adorable (and Hunter Pence is awesome).” commented Antonia Camberos-Goltz.

Hunter Pence plays with River Cats, fans excited

Hunter Pence, on rehab with the River Cats following a hamstring injury in his right arm and surgery, treated fans to a signing before the game against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Sunday.

 

 
