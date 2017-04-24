Mini-Hunter Pence steals hearts at Giants stadium

Outfielder Hunter Pence of the San Francisco Giants now has his very own mini-me. And the tiny imprsonator hails from Davis.
The Giants recently posted several photos to Facebook of Charlie Teague, 4, who visited AT&T Park in costume as Pence. According to The Davis Enterprise, Charlie had earlier met Pence when the outfielder visited him as he recovered from surgery for a congenital condition.
This time around, Pence invited Charlie to join him for practice on the ballfield before a game.
The photos, and Charlie, were an instant hit with fans of the team. “OMG, Somebody call the CUTE-POLICE to issue to too-cute ticket. He's just adorable (and Hunter Pence is awesome).” commented Antonia Camberos-Goltz.
