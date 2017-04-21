Sports

April 21, 2017 6:57 PM

RB Mixon settles lawsuit with woman he punched

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon has settled a lawsuit filed by a woman he punched nearly three years ago, the parties said in a joint statement Friday.

The statement said the two spoke in person, and Amelia Molitor's lawsuit has been "amicably resolved and dismissed."

Mixon hopes to be selected in the NFL draft next week. He's one of the most talented running backs available, but he could drop in the draft because of the incident. He was not invited to the NFL combine, but he posted excellent numbers on his pro day.

Mixon punched Amelia Molitor in July 2014 and broke bones in her face. He was suspended from the team for a year after the incident. Last season, he set the school record for all-purpose yardage in a season.

