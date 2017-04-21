Sports

‘559 Fights’ amateur MMA show celebrates five years with Friday night Tower Theatre card

By Anthony Galaviz

Looking for something to do on a Friday night? 559 Fights is putting on a five-year anniversary show in Fresno.

The central San Joaquin Valley amateur mixed martial promotion will present “559 Fights 55” at the Tower Theatre 815 E. Olive Ave., in Fresno.

Fights begin at 7 p.m.

559 Fights launched in April 2012 at the Kings County Fairgrounds in Hanford.

Fresno fighters on the card include Austin Liu, Ryan Yates, James Porter, Jessie Vazquez, Joseph Robinson, Marlon Watkins and Aniken Robinson.

Tickets are $25-$65.

559 Fights

Fight card for Friday, April 21, at Tower Theatre

125: Selma’s Samuel Fierro (6-2) vs. Sacramento’s Mark Wirth (6-0)

135: Porterville’s Daniel Campagna (3-1) vs. Sacramento’s Josiah McHale (3-2)

125: Fresno’s Austin Liu (2-1) vs. Merced’s Michael Alonzo (2-1)

155: Selma’s Bernabe Herrera (3-3) vs. Fresno’s Marlon Watkins (1-2)

265: Fresno’s Ryan Yates (1-0) vs. Oakland’s Dwight Maters (2-1)

185: Fresno’s James Porter (1-1) vs. Castro Valley’s Alan Benson (0-1)

205: Fresno’s Jesse Vazquez (0-0) vs. Ridgecrest’s Joseph Gaceta (1-1)

145: Visalia’s Chris Luna (0-0) vs. Santa Barbara’s Emmanuel Gonzalez (0-1)

170: Fresno’s Joeph Robinson (0-0) vs. Sacramento’s Tony Magalahaes (0-0)

145: Fresno’s Tristan Palmer (0-2) vs. Porterville’s Christian Marron (0-2)

185: Los Angeles’ Bako Agambonisye (0-0) vs. Auburn.’s Zach Linco (0-0)

265: Reedley’s Ruben Castaneda Jr. (0-0) vs. Fresno’s Aniken Robinson (0-0)

135: Modesto’s Omar Diaz (1-0) vs. San Clemente’s Edward Perez (1-0)

