Nate McClurg joins Fresno Pacific men’s basketball staff

Fresno Pacific men’s basketball coach C.J. Haydock tapped into his Immanuel High connections by hiring Nate McClurg to his staff.
McClurg served two seasons as Immanuel head coach after Haydock left for Fresno Pacific. McClurg compiled a 48-15 record and led the Eagles to a Central Sequoia League title and two Central Section championships.
“Coach McClurg is an unbelievable addition to our staff,” Haydock said in a news release. “His unparalleled work ethic, playing experience, ability to relate to young people and immense basketball knowledge will immediately add great value to our program.”
McClurg played at West Hills College before finishing his career at Eastern Oregon University.
Last season the Sunbirds finished 7-20 overall and 7-13 in the Pacific West Conference.
Sunbirds women’s basketball makes hire – Troy Dorsey joined the Sunbirds women’s basketball coaching staff under head coach Tim Beauregard. He previously was an assistant coach at Eaglecrest High in Aurora, Colo.
In 2016-17, Fresno Pacific went 5-23 and 2-18 in the Pac West.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
