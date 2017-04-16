Fore You for the week of April 17

Airways GC
Results: Joan Rector Memorial Match Play Tournament, Championship flight (champions, Angie Cisneros, Pam Fox; runners-up, Sue Yamasaki, Yoland Miller); Director’s flight (champions, Lynn Manolakis, Barbara; runners-up Mary Walter, Kay Yang); Consolation flight (1. Charlie Nunan, Yvonne McCray; 2. Margaret Collins, Junella Latona; 3. Alice Murrietta, Evona Sultenfuss; 4. Sharon Sheahan, Dale Oliver).
Upcoming: Saturday, NCGA 4-Ball Net Championship Qualifier; May 20, President’s Cup; June 17, Hot Summer Days Tournament; July 15, Super Sizzling Open Tournament.
Ongoing: Full results, club membership info and tournament registration online at http://ghin.com/eclub/ fresnoairwaysgc/.
Belmont CC
Upcoming: May 25, Annual Veterans Memorial Day Golf Tournament for the Clovis Veterans Memorial District benefiting the Fresno Veterans Hospital and other Veterans needs. There will be Men's and Women's Flights and many other on course contests. For full information and to sign up please call Alan Fry at 559-259-1936 and Jim Pacini at 559-824-5646.
Bluff Pointe GC
Upcoming: Friday, Ladies’ League, for full details call Marci at 559-275-0600.
Ongoing: “First come, no tee time” rounds. Nine holes in under two hours. Call 559-275-0600 for details.
Central Valley Junior Golf
Upcoming: April 23, 9 holes/Stroke Play tournament at Dragon Fly GC, ages 9-18, parents may caddie, 2:15 p.m. Entry fee includes golf & range balls. Register at www.cvjrgolf.com For more info, please text Pamela at (559) 269-6369.
Dragonfly GC
Upcoming: Through April 26, Dragonfly GC will offer a special green fee program to offset the effects of their Greens’ aerification program. Check at dragonflygolf.com for this and the other special programs available; Thursday, Ladies club weekly tournament, 8 a.m.
Ongoing: Several special programs available each week. Check them out at www.dragonflygolfclub.com.
Eagle Springs G&CC
Upcoming: Saturday, Women’s Club’s 3rd Annual Invitational, 4 person-2 best ball format, 10 a.m. For registration and details, contact the golf shop at (559) 325-8900 or Caroline Reynaud at (559) 708-5041.
Exeter GC
Upcoming: Thursday, men/women scramble tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Saturday, men/women scramble tournament, 1 p.m.
Ongoing: 9-hole course open 7 days a week; first come, first served.
Fig Garden GC
Upcoming: Thursday, SIR Branch No. 159’s four-man, 2 best-ball tournament, 9 a.m.
Ongoing: Fig Garden GC has created 14 new membership programs for 2017. Great savings for Juniors 18 years and under and very creative monthly dues structures for all age groups. There is even a week-end only membership. For full details and to sign up call 559-439-2928 or check on-line at figgardengolf.com.
Golf Channel AM Tour
Upcoming: Friday, AA Tour’s tournament at Presidio GC in San Francisco; April 22-23, NorCal Championship at Half Moon Bay GC in Half Moon Bay. For full information and to sign up, contact: Steve Neer, Golf Channel AM Tour, Tour Director for Sacramento/Central California at 559-360-2720 or online at sneer@gcamtour.com.
Lemoore GC
Upcoming: May 6, First Annual Spring Classic, 27 holes, 2-man teams with a different format every 9 holes. Field will be limited to the first 40 teams. For full details and to sign up call Lemoore GC at 559-924-9658.
Specials: Weekday Green Fees are $15 per player through the end of April. Please mention “Awesome April Special” when checking in to receive this special rate. Children 17 and younger player for $1 everyday with paid adult green fee. Last Wednesday of each month is Seniors Day, $19 green fee; Saturdays at 10 a.m., Little Linksters clinics ages 5 and older. For more details on clinics, call 559-924-9658. Ladies pay 1/2 price green fees every Saturday.
Len Ross Junior Golf Center
Ongoing: Free clinics, 1604 S. Teilman Ave., Fresno, boys and girls 8-17, equipment provided. Group lessons available. Signups at 559-485-2724 or jrgolf1188@aol.com or longjump72@yahoo.com.
Madera G&CC
Ongoing: Equity $272/month includes range; equity firm $272/month includes range; firm associate $207/month includes range; non-equity $207/month range. Memberships require an initiation fee that varies by membership type. Carts are available on a per-round fee per rider or on an annual lease. Call Clayton Bennett in the Pro Shop at 559-674-2682 or visit http://www.maderagcc.com/.
Madera Muni GC
Upcoming: Wednesday, SIR Branch No. 159’s 2 man, best-ball tournament, 9 a.m.
Ongoing: Youth on course, $5 per junior. Now accepting applications for 2017 NCGA handicap and men’s club. January-December 2017 for $65. Call and ask about the Golf Revolution package, which includes nine courses you can play for one cost, 559-675-3504.
Paso Robles GC
Ongoing: Under new ownership, call the pro shop at (805) 238-4722 or visit www.pasoroblesgolfclub.com.
Pheasant Run GC
Upcoming: Tuesday, SIR Branch No. 169’s 18 hole tournament, 9 a.m.
River Park GC
Results: Congratulations to the age-group winners of the 70th Annual Len Ross, Fresno City Junior Tournament held at River Park: Ayden Fynaut, boys 7-9; Asterisk Talley, girls 7-9; Aaron Parayno, boys 10-11; Torrie Bowman, girls 10-11.
Upcoming: Nike Junior Camps are back, call Pro Shop for details, camps are June 12-15, June 26-29, July 10-13, July 24-27, and Aug. 7-10.
Ongoing: Youth on Course members play the 9-hole course for just $2.00 anytime. Seniors (55+) and Military play the 9-hole course for just $7.00 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays. Green Grass Club Memberships are available at $500 per year which includes $200 range credit, free golf Monday-Thursday all day, a free fitting, and access to the members-only all grass practice area. Professional Instruction by Gary Green, Cindy Vining (LPGA), Patrick Horvath (PGA), or Brandon Sherwood. Call 559-448- 9467 or visit our website at www.riverparkgolf.com for their profiles and rates.
Riverside GC
Upcoming: Thursday, SIR Branch No. 159’s scramble tournament, 9 a.m.; Saturday, Men’s Club NCGA Qualifier; April 25, SIR Branch No. 169’s 18 hole tournament, 9 a.m.; May 20-21, will host the Ladies and Mens’ Flights of the 90th Fresno City Amateur Championship; May 27-29, 90th Fresno City Amateur Men's Championship Flight, 54 holes.
Specials: Easter Vacation Camps, Two, 3-day camps on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during the two week Easter break (April 10-12 and April 17-19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day with lunch provided for campers). For more details and to sign up, check in the pro-shop or on-line at www.playriverside.com.
Ongoing: New Course Membership Program: Club 99 Program consists of a one-year membership, costs $35 per month, includes $14 rounds with cart and unlimited balls up to an hour before twilight. Call pro-shop at 559-275-5900 or check online at playriverside.com.
Sherwood Forest GC
Results: April 9, Masters Pro-Member Tournament, Flight 1 (1. Brent Severson, Phil Mickelson; 2. David Russell, Rory McIlroy); Flight 2 (1. John Cook, Rory McIlory; 2. Jerry Severson, Kevin Chappell). Closest to the hole, John Cook 24’; Mike Severson 2’2”.
Upcoming: May 21, Member-Guest Tournament; June 11, 2-Man Best Ball and Senior NCGA Qualifier Tournaments. For more details and to sign up call (559) 787-2611.
Tulare GC
Specials: Spring special, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $30 for 18 holes and a cart; Twilight rate starts at 2 p.m. is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Ongoing: Ladies Day every Thursday at 8:30 a.m; twilight special after 2 p.m., $25 per person, includes 18 holes and a cart. Call pro shop at 559-686-5300 or go to tularegolfcourse.com/
Valley Oaks GC
Ongoing: Youth on Course, $5 green fees after noon, seven days a week. Small range bucket for $2. Contact the golf shop to find out how to sign up your child for this program.
