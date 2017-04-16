Sports

April 16, 2017 2:10 AM

Urawa beats FC Tokyo to take over lead in J-League standings

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Shinzo Koroki scored his sixth goal of the season early in the first half as Urawa Reds beat FC Tokyo 1-0 on Sunday to move into first place in the J-League standings.

Koroki took a pass from Rafael Silva in the 13th minute and beat Tokyo goalkeeper Akihiro Hayashi with a right-footed shot from 10 meters.

Urawa, which won its third straight game, improved to 16 points, one ahead of Vissel Kobe, which lost 2-1 to Kashiwa Reysol.

Elsewhere, Shu Kurata scored a late equalizer to give Gamba Osaka a share of the points in a 2-2 draw with crosstown rivals Cerezo Osaka.

Adailton and Fozil Musaev scored as Jubilo Iwate edged Sagan Tosu 2-1, while Kawasaki Frontale and promoted Consadole Sapporo finished 1-1.

Albirex Niigata beat Ventforet Kofu 2-0, and Omiya Ardija and Shimizu S-Pulse ended 1-1.

