Tanaka finds form, Yanks beat Cards 4-3 for 5th straight win

Masahiro Tanaka got back on track with 6 1/3 effective innings, Aroldis Chapman escaped his own jam for his third save in three days and the New York Yankees beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.
Chapman allowed a two-out walk to Randal Grichuk and a double to pinch-hitter Jose Martinez before Dexter Fowler — the closer's teammate on the World Series champion Cubs last year — grounded out to second to end it. Chapman got his third save on the season.
Tanaka (1-1) entered with an 11.74 ERA over his first two starts, but he recovered nicely Friday after Matt Carpenter's two-run homer in the first. The Japanese right-hander allowed three runs, five hits and two walks and struck out five.
Starlin Castro and Austin Romine homered for New York, which is 4-0 to begin this nine-game homestand.
Michael Wacha (1-1) struck out eight for struggling St. Louis but allowed two homers and four runs over six innings.
