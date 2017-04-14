Sports

April 14, 2017 4:58 PM

Freese, Cole help Pirates hold off Cubs 4-2, end 4-game skid

By JACK CASSIDY Associated Press
CHICAGO

David Freese and Francisco Cervelli each drove in two runs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates held off the Chicago Cubs 4-2 Friday to end a four-game skid.

Pittsburgh right-hander Gerrit Cole (1-1) allowed two runs in six innings, striking out five. The Cubs loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning before Tony Watson retired Ben Zobrist on a bouncer to shortstop for his third save.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-1) pitched five-plus innings and was charged with three runs and six hits. He allowed just one run during three wins against Pittsburgh last year.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Astros top prospect Francis Martes makes Triple A debut

Astros top prospect Francis Martes makes Triple A debut 2:27

Astros top prospect Francis Martes makes Triple A debut
Grizzlies manager Tony D gets 1000th PCL win 1:07

Grizzlies manager Tony D gets 1000th PCL win
Pitcher Brady Rodgers on Fresno Grizzlies first win 1:26

Pitcher Brady Rodgers on Fresno Grizzlies first win

View More Video

Sports Videos