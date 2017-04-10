Sports

April 10, 2017 8:44 AM

Giuseppe Rossi tears ligaments in left knee, out 6 months

The Associated Press
MADRID

Spanish club Celta Vigo says Giuseppe Rossi has torn ligaments in his left knee and will be sidelined for six months.

Celta says Rossi will undergo surgery to repair the damage.

The 30-year-old American-born Italian has had three serious knee injuries, but all were to his right knee.

An incredibly talented scorer, Rossi's career has been plagued by injuries. His latest occurred in the first half of Celta's 2-0 loss to Eibar on Sunday. He walked off the field and sat on the bench.

A week ago, Rossi scored a hat trick for Celta in a 3-1 win over Las Palmas.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

About 12,000 attend Mexican soccer match at Chukchansi Park

About 12,000 attend Mexican soccer match at Chukchansi Park 2:03

About 12,000 attend Mexican soccer match at Chukchansi Park
When player scored goal in this little kids soccer match, both teams celebrated 0:30

When player scored goal in this little kids soccer match, both teams celebrated
Fresno Fuego and Fresno Freeze hold their winter combine 1:15

Fresno Fuego and Fresno Freeze hold their winter combine

View More Video

Sports Videos