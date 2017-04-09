Sports

April 09, 2017 4:00 AM

Lewis Hamilton coasts to fifth title at Chinese Grand Prix

JUSTIN BERGMAN Associated Press
SHANGHAI

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton steered clear of a chaotic start at the Chinese Grand Prix and coasted to victory on Sunday, claiming his fifth title in Shanghai.

Hamilton started from pole position and led from beginning to end to capture the 54th race title of his career and his first of the new Formula One season.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel recovered from a mishap-filled start to finish in second place, 6.2 seconds behind the Mercedes driver.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen improved from 17th position on the starting grid to finish in third place, fighting off a spirited challenge from teammate Daniel Ricciardo on the final lap.

Ricciardo ended up in fourth position, followed by Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen in fifth and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in sixth.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Central California Kart Racing Championship held in Fresno

Central California Kart Racing Championship held in Fresno 1:59

Central California Kart Racing Championship held in Fresno
16-year-old Fresnan Cayla Rivas setting motorcycle records 3:37

16-year-old Fresnan Cayla Rivas setting motorcycle records
Blazefest 2017 rocks the Fresno Fairgrounds' Paul Paul Theater 1:52

Blazefest 2017 rocks the Fresno Fairgrounds' Paul Paul Theater

View More Video

Sports Videos