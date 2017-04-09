Lomachenko makes easy work of Sosa before 9th-rd TKO

Vasyl Lomachenko dominated Jason Sosa before recording a ninth-round technical knockout to defend his WBO junior featherweight belt and complete a three-fight Ukrainian sweep on Saturday night.
Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs), a two-time Olympic champion who is considered among the world's best fighters, looked close to knocking out Sosa (20-2-4) on several occasions before Sosa's corner stopped the fight.
Fellow Ukrainian Aleksandr Usyk (12-0) defended his WBO cruiserweight title with a 117-110 unanimous decision over Mike Hunter (12-1) in opener of an HBO fight card and the maiden event at the MGM National Harbor.
And Oleksandr Gvozdyk (13-0, 11 KOs) won by a third-round technical knockout over Yuniesky Gonzalez in to unify the NABF and NABO light heavyweight belts.
In front of a heavy Ukrainian contingent in a sell-out crowd of 2,828, Lomachenko battered his opponent, who ended the night with a badly swollen left eye.
At one point in the sixth round, Lomachenko mocked Sosa with a matador gesture to the delight of fans who chanted his name and "Ooo-Cray-Nee-Ahh" throughout while waving blue and gold Ukrainian flags.
By the ninth, it had become clear to Sosa's corner that this was a no-win proposition. That is what many thought all along, and Sosa's own camp even admitted that they were the third choice for the bout after other fighters turned down the chance to face Lomachenko.
Usyk appeared close to a knockout several times in the latter rounds of his bout. In the 12th, he punched Hunter into the ropes and was awarded a knockdown from referee Bill Clancy. Hunter survived the round despite a brutal flurry from Usyk to close the fight.
The theater at the MGM National Harbor doubled as a second home for the card's Ukrainian trio from the moment hundreds joined in the singing of their national anthem.
It continued all night, with several dozen national flags dotting the arena, and the crowd chanting the names of all three fighters' names during their respective bouts.
