Fresno Fuego players win big at Neymar Jr's Five Tournament in Fresno

A group of Fresno Fuego players known as Broken Drum won the Fresno qualifier of Neymar Jr's Five Tournament on Saturday, April 8 at Calwa Park. Broken Drum earned a trip to the national finals set for June 10 in Miami.
