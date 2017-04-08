Fresno Fuego players win big at Neymar Jr's Five Tournament in Fresno
A group of Fresno Fuego players known as Broken Drum won the Fresno qualifier of Neymar Jr's Five Tournament on Saturday, April 8 at Calwa Park. Broken Drum earned a trip to the national finals set for June 10 in Miami.
