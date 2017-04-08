Sports

April 08, 2017 9:55 PM

JC baseball: Portillo, Esparza lift Fresno City back to the win column

By Anthony Galaviz

The Fresno City College baseball team got a big lift from pitcher Kobe Portillo and third baseman Sal Esparza.

Portillo pitched a five-hitter and Esparza hit a grand slam in the top of the third inning, giving the Rams a 5-2 victory over Taft in a Central Valley Conference game on Saturday.

The win puts Fresno City at 8-7 in the CVC, tied with West Hills Coalinga in fourth place after the Falcons defeated conference leader Merced, 4-2.

Reedley College is in third place at 8-6 and will play Cerro Coso at 2 p.m. Sunday.

College of the Sequoias sits in second place at 10-5, while the Blue Devils lead the CVC at 13-2.

The Rams dropped the first two games against the Cougars and needed a must-win situation before taking a conference break next week.

Portillo ran into a little trouble in the seventh inning when Taft had the bases loaded with no outs. But Fresno City escaped with no damage on a double play and a ground out to end the inning.

The Rams will resume CVC play in two weeks against COS. The first game is set for 3 p.m. April 18 at John Euless Ballpark.

CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE BASEBALL STANDINGS

Teams

CVC

OVERALL

Merced

13-2

21-10

Sequoias

10-5

22-10

Reedley

8-6

20-10

Fresno City

8-7

20-11

West Hils Coalinga

8-7

18-14

Cerro Coso

6-8

15-14

Taft

6-9

12-18-1

Porterville

0-15

3-29

