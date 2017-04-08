Sports

April 08, 2017 12:49 PM

One For Arthur wins Grand National at 14-1

By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
LIVERPOOL, England

One for Arthur won the Grand National at odds of 14-1 on Saturday, giving jockey Derek Fox a career-defining victory in his first ride in the world's toughest steeplechase.

The eight-year-old horse is trained by the partner of Peter Scudamore, a former eight-time champion jockey who never won the grueling race in 12 attempts in the saddle.

One For Arthur took the lead in the 4 1/2-mile (6,400-meter) race for the first time over the 30th and last fence, before holding off Cause of Causes in the long run to the post. The winning distance was about 3 lengths.

Fox was a doubt for the race after getting injured on March 9. He returned to action only this week.

