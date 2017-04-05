Former Buchanan star Chandler Bengtson keeps belting grand slams

Former Buchanan High standout Chandler Bengtson has a thing for grand slams going back to his high school days.
Bengtson continued his trend Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound sophomore connected on a 2-2 pitch and hit the ball over the right-field wall in the top of the first inning, helping Columbia to a 7-4 upset over No. 14 St. John’s in Queen’s N.Y.
See what Chandler Bengtson had to say about his grand slam and today's win. pic.twitter.com/WpUhwzDYzF— Columbia Baseball (@CULionsBaseball) April 5, 2017
It was his second grand slam of the season and third home run this season. Bengtson leads the team with 15 RBIs✔.
In 2015, Bengtson helped Buchanan to the Central Section Division I championship when he hit a grand slam in a 15-1 victory over Clovis.
Anthony Galaviz
