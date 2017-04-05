Sports

April 5, 2017 8:14 PM

Former Buchanan star Chandler Bengtson keeps belting grand slams

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Former Buchanan High standout Chandler Bengtson has a thing for grand slams going back to his high school days.

Bengtson continued his trend Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound sophomore connected on a 2-2 pitch and hit the ball over the right-field wall in the top of the first inning, helping Columbia to a 7-4 upset over No. 14 St. John’s in Queen’s N.Y.

It was his second grand slam of the season and third home run this season. Bengtson leads the team with 15 RBIs✔.

In 2015, Bengtson helped Buchanan to the Central Section Division I championship when he hit a grand slam in a 15-1 victory over Clovis.

