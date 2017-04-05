Visalia Rawhide readying for opener

Visalia manager Shelley Duncan has a roster featuring top Diamondback prospects in SS Sergio Alcantara and P Justin Donatella among 16 returning players as the Rawhide open chase of a fifth straight California League playoff berth.
