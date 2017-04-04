Clovis High’s Patrick stands alone as Central Section’s winningest baseball coach

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting Pause

0:50 Demonstration over Rep. Devin Nunes appearance in Fresno

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

2:42 Former Fresno newsman John Wallace remembered during service

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

3:27 Clovis High baseball coach James Patrick talks about approaching Mike Noakes' record

1:36 Ex-Clovis High baseball players send their congrats to James Patrick

3:00 This year, the waterfalls of Yosemite are a special treat

1:30 Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers