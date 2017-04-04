Clovis High’s Patrick stands alone as Central Section’s winningest baseball coach

James Patrick stands alone as the winningest baseball coach in Central Section history after Clovis defeated Clovis East 7-1 on Tuesday night in the Tri-River Athletic Conference behind Blake Sodersten pitching at Lloyd Merriman Field.
The 30-year Clovis coach entered the game with 708 wins and tied with Mike Noakes, who had held the record for 25 years, according to section historian Bob Barnett.
The Cougars are 14-2-1 and 5-1 in the TRAC, boosting Patrick’s record to 709-242-3 for a career winning percentage of .745. He also ranks 10th in the state in wins, according to Cal-Hi Sports.
While not establishing a definite timeline, the 58-year-old says he’ll likely teach and coach for two more years.
He launched his career with two seasons at Memorial, where he was a three-sport standout and graduated in 1976. The left-handed quarterback led the Panthers to a 12-0 record and the section Sequoias Division title in 1974.
In fact, Patrick aspired to be a football coach. But that changed in the spring of 1983, when Memorial’s Kevin Johns turned over the baseball keys to concentrate on being the school’s athletics director. He recently retired after assisting Clovis football and track and field for years.
Noakes went 708-261-7 (.729) in 32 years – 26 at Bullard and six at Central. He retired after the 2002 season and remains an assistant at Fresno City College.
He commented on Patrick this week: “He’s a fabulous coach and, through the years, developed this culture of tough-guy baseball players who come in there with expectations to play well and win.”
On a pleasant Tuesday night, Sodersten gave up two hits in six innings and Clovis East eased Patrick’s step to the summit with poor defense behind senior right-hander Andrew Rodriguez.
Four Timberwolves errors wrapped around Jay Massey’s single came in a Cougars three-run third that made it 5-1.
Clovis, ranked 10th in the state (Cal-Hi Sports) and trailing national No. 1 Buchanan (MaxPreps) by a game in the league, had taken a 2-1 lead in the second on singles by Clayton Alexander, Darrien Miller and Sodersten.
Andy Boogaard: 559-441-6400, @beepreps
