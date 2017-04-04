Arrieta, Cubs rebound with 2-1 win over St. Louis

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, center, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina as home plate umpire Brian O'Nora, left, gets a look at the play during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, talks with home plate umpire Brian O'Nora after O'Nora called Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras safe at home during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, talks with starting pitcher Adam Wainwright during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez runs past his sacrifice bunt as it bounces in the air to score Willson Contreras during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright sits in the dugout after working during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
St. Louis Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty, right, scores past Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
St. Louis Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty, left, is hit in the head with the ball while scoring as the throw gets past Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
St. Louis Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty, front, is helped by a trainer after being hit in the head with a ball while scoring during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, left, watches the ball after St. Louis Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty was hit by a throw while advancing to second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, left, falls into the stands but is unable to catch a foul ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty as Cubs' third baseman Kris Bryant
17) watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty falls after being hit in the head with the ball while scoring during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
Comments