AL champion Indians rally in 9th, win opener 8-5 at Texas

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges Pause

2:42 Former Fresno newsman John Wallace remembered during service

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

3:13 Music video: KAY0 - R.E.S.P.E.C.T with Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer and officers

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs

2:03 California Girls Wrestling Championship highlights