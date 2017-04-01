Sports

April 1, 2017 4:50 PM

A nice day for a bicycle ride: Thousands hit the road Saturday for California Classic

Fresno Bee Staff

If you are going to ride 100 miles on a bicycle, it should be on an early spring morning when temperatures are cool and skies are clear. And that’s what participants in Saturday’s California Classic Century enjoyed on Saturday.

Billed as the only bicycle ride that closes a freeway, the California Classic put thousands of riders on a route that heads northeastward into the foothills to Squaw Valley before returning to Fresno.

The weekend’s festivities will continue on Saturday with a half-marathon and 5K through downtown and central Fresno that begin and end at Chukchansi Park.

