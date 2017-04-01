California Classic takes off on Highway 168

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took questions from the audience on March 24, 2017. Watch to hear his answers to his first rushing TD dance, favorite all-time Raiders player and helping a stranded motorist. - Anthony Galaviz/The Fresno Bee
Bulldogs quarterback Chason Virgil speaks about working with new head coach Jeff Tedford on the first day of Fresno State spring football practice at Bulldog Stadium on Monday, March 27, 2017, in Fresno.
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is ready. Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.
Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Donald Penn made an appearance at Dick's Sporting Goods' grand opening at River Park in Fresno on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Penn signed autographs and took picture with fans. - Anthony Galaviz/The Fresno Bee
Stephen Shelley, the former Fresno State football player who went on to coach locally at the youth and high school level, discusses life after brain surgery. Shelley, the uncle of former Fresno State basketball star Greg Smith, was initially given three months to live. That was three years ago. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee