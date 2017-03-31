Coyotes win 6-3, end Capitals' winning streak at 6

Christian Dvorak scored a pair of unassisted goals and the Arizona Coyotes chased Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby early in a 6-3 victory on Friday night that ended Washington's six-game winning streak.
Alexander Burmistrov also scored twice for the Coyotes, giving him three this season. He scored 13:12 into the game to make it 3-0 and prompted Capitals coach Barry Trotz to replace Holtby with Philipp Grubauer. Holtby returned to the net for the final two periods, but only stopped 18 shots in the game.
While Holtby had a night to forget, Louis Domingue stopped 45 shots in making his second straight start for the Coyotes.
Josh Jooris and Peter Holland also scored for the Coyotes. Nicklas Backstrom, Daniel Winnik and Justin Williams had the goals for the Capitals.
Comments